Big Slick Celebrity Weekend to be featured on NBC’s ‘Today’ show

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend continues to make national headlines as the hometown celebrity hosts will be featured again on NBC’s “Today” show on Friday, June 30, organizers say.
“Today” show personality Jill Martin, herself a Big Slick guest, sat down with hosts Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner before the raucous celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium last Friday afternoon.
Host Jason Sudeikis couldn’t make that interview because he was traveling from New York City, where fiancee Olivia Wilde had made her Broadway debut in “1984” the night before. But Martin caught up with the Shawnee Mission West grad later on the field.
The softball game featured a brawl, home runs by the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and “Saturday Night Live” alum Will Forte and a loud crowd.
Last year, “Today” show personality Al Roker sat down with the local celebrities and some Children’s Mercy patients for a Big Slick segment.
Stonestreet brought national attention to Big Slick on Tuesday with an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The celebs had a jam-packed weekend. In addition to the softball game:
On Thursday, Koechner, Rudd and Riggle stopped in at the hospital to entertain some of the staff with stand-up comedy and a lively Q&A session, where they revealed some of their favorite spots around Kansas City.
Friday morning at Children’s Mercy, the hosts held a news conference and hung out with some of the patients.
Saturday morning, before heading in to their bowling tournament at Pinstripes in Overland Park, they greeted fans along a red carpet. One of Rudd’s biggest fans there was 12-year-old Reese Davis, a former Children’s Mercy patient whose wheelchair was decked out as an Ant-Man costume.
That night was the star-studded auction at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland.
The event’s final number: $1,753,179, bringing total donations to more than $6 million for the Children’s Mercy Cancer Center since the fundraiser began in 2010. Donations are still being accepted at bigslickkc.org.
