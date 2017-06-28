KCK’s Eric Stonestreet talks Big Slick antics and hometown love on ‘Colbert’

Piper High School grad Eric Stonestreet woke up in Kansas City and ended his day in New York City on Tuesday, talking Big Slick Celebrity Weekend and hometown pride on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“You’re one of those actors from, there’s a great city, Kansas City, that keeps churning out talented, friendly people,” Colbert said.

Colbert mentioned other hometown Big Slick hosts Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis and was surprised to learn about Rob Riggle and David Koechner’s hometown roots.

Stonestreet talked about his Big Slick auction antics Saturday night, which included yelling, “We are going to make out!” to the bidder who won a visit to his “Modern Family” set. After seeing the winner’s shocked face, he switched his offer to cocktails.

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating Big Slick Celebrity Weekend hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner, along with their famous guests including comedian Seth Herzog and singer David Cook, entertained the Midland crowd and helped raise a record $1.75 million for Children's Mercy.

They joked about a Sudeikis auction item that included tickets to “Saturday Night Live,” Colbert’s CBS show and, as Stonestreet put it, “another late night show I will not mention” (NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”).

“He said that we gave him tickets to go to this thing?” Colbert asked about his show. “That does not check out. I would check on that, because that usually goes through me, and I just don’t see giving Jason Sudeikis anything. Olivia Wilde, now, she can have anything she wants.” Wilde, Sudeikis’ fiancee, is a frequent Colbert guest.

The late-night show package sold for $22,500, compared to $34,000 for Stonestreet’s “Modern Family” package — a price difference that Stonestreet hammered home.

Some other notable moments from the interview:

▪ “Modern Family” was just picked up for another two years. Before that ABC sitcom, Stonestreet’s longest term of employment was eight days as an actor for an ad campaign.

▪ Stonestreet knows a lot about pigs after growing up on a farm in Wyandotte County. Colbert tested his knowledge with a series of questions that Stonestreet easily fielded. At one point Stonestreet quipped, “If you let a pig go, they will eat you quicker than chickens will try.”

▪ Stonestreet is involved with cancer research. His mother is a cancer survivor, and his two grandfathers died from it. He promoted his partnership with “Ready. Raise. Rise.,” a nonprofit raising money and awareness for immuno-oncology research.

Watch the interview below:

Stonestreet was coming off a busy Big Slick weekend.

On Thursday, fellow hosts Koechner, Rudd and Riggle stopped in at the hospital to entertain some of the staff with stand-up comedy and a lively Q&A session, where they revealed some of their favorite spots around Kansas City.

Friday morning at Children’s Mercy, the hosts held a news conference and hung out with some of the patients. That afternoon they and their guests played a raucous softball game at Kauffman Stadium.

Saturday morning, before heading in to their bowling tournament at Pinstripes in Overland Park, they greeted fans along a red carpet. One of Rudd’s biggest fans there was 12-year-old Reese Davis, a former Children’s Mercy patient whose wheelchair was decked out as an Ant-Man costume.

That night was the star-studded auction at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland.

Thank you for sharing your story, your talent and your strength with us @bigslickkc, Lucas Novick. You helped raise 1.7 million bucks for @childrensmercy. @bluetherescuedaussie A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

The event’s final number: $1,753,179, bringing total donations to more than $6 million since the fundraiser began in 2010. Donations are still being accepted at bigslickkc.org.