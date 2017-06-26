Monday Mixer: Paul Rudd goes back to 1991 in ‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’

Lots and lots of Paul Rudd news, you guys.
First, the KC actor was in town for the annual Big Slick shindig, raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.
But also the trailer for Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” dropped last week.
It features the whole Camp Firewood gang — Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks and the rest of the cast — as they follow through on their promise to get together 10 years after the 2001 original cult film and the first Netflix sequel series, “First Day of Camp.”
For Rudd, it appears the dream of the ’90s is alive and well in “Ten Years Later.” He’s all grunged out in long black hair, mustache and leather. He’s also being trolled by a teenage camper played by Skyler Gisondo of the 2015 “Vacation” remake/sequel who makes fun of him for being old.
“10 Years Later” is set to drop on Aug. 4.
Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow told InTouch last week that folks are talking about making a “Friends” spinoff featuring her character, Phoebe.
Fans of the series remember that in the 10th and final season, Phoebs married her boyfriend Mike, who was played by Rudd.
Finally, Edgar Wright, who was originally hired to direct Rudd’s “Ant-Man,” gave Variety something of an answer as to why he was eventually replaced with Peyton Reed.
“The most diplomatic answer is I wanted to make a Marvel movie but I don’t think they really wanted to make an Edgar Wright movie,” Wright said. “I was the writer-director on it and then they wanted to do a draft without me, and having written all my other movies, that’s a tough thing to move forward. Suddenly becoming a director for hire on it, you’re sort of less emotionally invested and you start to wonder why you’re there, really.”
The sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” is scheduled to open next summer.
▪ Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge last year released “Memphis Rock and Soul,” a collection of covers, but she says her next album is going to be about what’s going on now.
“It really became very clear to me that this is the time for artists to make their art, to create, to move, to inspire,” she told the Austin-American Statesman. “That’s how we do it, that’s how we’ve always done it. This is our job, and I take that really seriously, and I’m going to do my job this year.”
▪ KC-born Misty Copeland, the first African-American principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, will be joining Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough as judges on NBC’s “World of Dance.”
Copeland will appear on the July 18 and 25 episodes of the dance competition series.
▪ Finally, let’s all take a moment and “aww” at hometown guy Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s adorable kiddos, via Instagram below.
Stuff to do
▪ The National Storytelling Conference runs Thursday through Sunday at the Country Club Plaza Marriott. Prices vary by event. For a schedule and prices go to storynet.org/conference.
▪ KC-born-and-raised comedian Eddie Griffin performs Friday and Saturday at Kansas City Improv. Tickets are $35-$50 through improvkc.com.
▪ Comedian and TV star Joel McHale performs stand-up Friday at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. Tickets are $27.50-$47.50 through midlandkc.com.
▪ The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art opens “What Lies Beneath: Rediscovering Hieronymus Bosch and Albrecht Bouts” on Friday. Admission is free. More at nelson-atkins.org.
On the way
▪ Ed Sheeran performs Thursday at Sprint Center. Tickets to the officially sold-out show were $39.50-$99.50 through sprintcenter.com.
▪ Chicano Batman performs Thursday at the Lawrence Arts Center. Tickets are $25 through freestatefestival.org.
▪ Dirty Heads performs Sunday at Crossroads KC. Tickets are $28-$75 through crossroadskc.com.
New this week
▪ Books: Mark R. Levin, “Rediscovering Americanism”; Diana Gabaldon, “Seven Stones to Stand or Fall”; Brad Thor, “Use of Force.” More here.
▪ Music: Jay-Z, “4:44”; TLC, “TLC”; Baio, “Man of the World”; Stone Sour, “Hydrograd.” More here.
▪ Movies: “The Beguiled”; “Baby Driver”; “Despicable Me 3”; “The Hero.”
▪ Video: “Power Rangers”; “The Belko Experiment”; CHiPs”; “T2: Trainspotting”; “Absolutely Anything.” More here.
