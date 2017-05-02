Billy Ray Cyrus isn’t Billy Ray anymore, and about that ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ ...

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus is changing his name — by dumping two of them.
The Artist Formerly Known as Billy Ray Cyrus will be known as Cyrus.
One word.
Just like Prince, Madonna, Rihanna, Sia ... and Barney.
The news comes as Cyrus marks the 25th anniversary of his signature hit, “Achy Breaky Heart,” with new versions.
In the one released last week Cyrus teamed up with the man who wrote the song, Don Von Tress, in Muscle Shoals, Ala., to re-record the track with members of the famous Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, the Swampers, according to Rolling Stone Country.
Cyrus will also (inexplicably) release an EDM version of the song with (inexplicable) Spanglish lyrics with funk musician Bootsy Collins.
Raise your hand if you remember the rap version of “Achy Breaky Heart.”
Back to the name change.
“After August 25th, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I’m just going by my last name Cyrus,” he told Rolling Stone.
“I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with. I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.”
Bye bye, Billy Ray.
