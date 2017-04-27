Banned MU frat challenges Carrie Underwood over Stanley Cup playoffs

Members of Sigma Pi fraternity at the University of Missouri have called out Carrie Underwood.
The frat brothers root for the St. Louis Blues.
Underwood is married to Mike Fisher, captain of the Nashville Predators.
The Blues and Predators are playing each other in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Game on.
Frat members challenged Underwood to a bet in a video they posted to Twitter on Tuesday.
The challenge goes like this: If the Predators beat the Blues, the frat members will donate 200 hours of community service to a charity of Underwood’s choosing.
If the Blues win, Underwood agrees to perform a concert in Columbia with all proceeds going to a charity of the fraternity’s choice.
“Your move,” frat member Tim Schweiss says in the video before he and his frat brothers beak out into a “Let’s go Blues” chant.
Hey @carrieunderwood we have a challenge for you. Can we get some help @StLouisBlues @PredsNHL pic.twitter.com/p0rGMEEdlv— Sigma Pi - ΓΣ (@SigmaPiMizzou) April 25, 2017
“Columbia is obviously a big Blues, Blackhawks town, and we noticed Carrie Underwood is a big Predators fan,” Schweiss told Fox 17 in Nashville.
“Our chapter director came up with the idea to reach out to her and place the wager. We thought it was a really good idea so we followed through with it.”
Lots of people have seen the bet, which has been retweeted more than 3,000 times.
No word on whether Underwood has seen it, but she’s been a little busy lately. Last week she surprised fans in Nashville by singing the national anthem before the Predators played the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Or perhaps someone tipped her off that Sigma Pi last year was banned from Mizzou after several years of violations including hazing and giving alcohol to minors. Members still live in the house with support from the national fraternity.
Schweiss said even if members don’t hear from Underwood they might follow through with their side of the bet anyway.
“We’re so focused on getting more people to share this and see where this thing goes,” he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
He told Fox 17 that even “Predators fans still like the idea of her coming (to Columbia) so I guess it’s a win-win for everybody.”
Well, not exactly a win-win for everybody.
The Predators beat the Blues 4-3 in the first game of the series on Wednesday.
