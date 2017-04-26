Police release 911 call ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules made after deadly traffic crash

“Bachelor” star Chris Soules placed a call to 911 after he rear-ended a tractor in a deadly crash on a northern Iowa road Monday night.
TMZ was the first to post the audio of that call, released Wednesday by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office.
Soules can be heard breathing heavily and sounds emotional as he describes the crash to the dispatcher.
“I rear-ended a guy on a tractor,” Soules tells the dispatcher on the audio.
Iowa State Patrol authorities say Soules was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that rear-ended a tractor near Aurora. The tractor rolled and landed in a ditch on one side of the road; Soules’ truck went into the ditch on the other side, authorities said.
The tractor driver, 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher of Aurora, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
During the 911 call, the dispatcher asked Soules if he knew CPR. He said no and can be heard asking other people at the scene if anyone else knew CPR.
During the 5-minute call Soules described how blood was coming out of Mosher’s mouth and that Mosher had a pulse.
“You guys on your way?” a distraught Soules asked the dispatcher before he said, “Can I call you back really quick?”
The call ended there.
Soules, who wasn’t injured in the crash, left the scene before authorities arrived. He was arrested later at his home in Arlington, about 10 miles north of Aurora. TMZ reported that Soules refused to leave the house until officers got a search warrant about five hours later.
His spokesman, Stan Rosenfield, issued a statement saying Soules “was devastated” when he learned that Mosher had died.
“His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family,” Rosenfield said in the statement, declining further comment according to People.
Soules was booked into the Buchanan County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, according to the Associated Press. He was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond and will have to wear an electronic ankle monitor until his trial.
He also had to surrender his passport because he reportedly had a “Bachelor”-related trip overseas planned.
The Associated Press reported that alcohol was found at the scene but investigators don’t know yet if it belonged to Soules. He had past driving infractions, including a 2006 conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Robert Roepke, whose daughter is married to Mosher’s son, came to Soules’ defense and called the crash a “huge mistake.”
“I believe it was a very tragic, sad accident that took the life of a guy that was just coming home from work,” Roepke told People.
“This is corn planting time, the best time of the year for a farmer. Kenny was working on one of the farms just a little north of Aurora and I think he was just coming home. For Chris, what happened was just a freak accident.
“Chris comes from a good family and is still well-vested in farming. He’s got a great life ahead of him. This is a serious bump in the road and I don’t know about his (alleged) alcohol issue but I just know that this was a huge mistake. It’s something he’s going to have to deal with for the rest of his life. It just ended very tragically.”
