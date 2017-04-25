‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Iowa

Former “Bachelor” Chris Soules was arrested Tuesday, accused of leaving the scene of a fatality accident in Iowa, national and local media outlets are reporting.
According to KWWL in eastern Iowa, Soules, 35, was driving a truck that rear-ended a tractor near Aurora around 8 p.m. Monday. The accident happened about 15 miles south of Soules’ farm in Arlington.
The truck and tractor went into the ditch. The driver of the tractor, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he died. The New York Daily News reports the tractor driver, described by authorities as an older man, was not wearing a seat belt.
The Iowa State Patrol said Soules walked away from the scene but left his truck behind. According to TMZ, witnesses identified him for authorities and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office arrested him about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.
TMZ said it obtained documents that said police found alcoholic beverage containers in Soules’ truck at the time of the crash, but investigators were working Tuesday to figure out what led to the crash.
KWWL and other media outlets reported that court records show Soules was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2006.
He was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident where a death occurred, a Class D felony in Iowa, according to the Daily News.
Bail was set at $10,000, KWWL reported.
Chris Soules making his initial court appearance in Buchanan County @KWWL pic.twitter.com/72bvEg0wVR— Elizabeth Amanieh (@EAmaniehKWWL) April 25, 2017
Soules appeared on Season 19 of ABC’s “The Bachelor.” One of the women who competed for his affection was Jade Roper, who last year married former “Bachelorette” contestant Tanner Tolbert of Kansas City. The two now live in the KC area and are expecting a baby later this year.
Soules and his final pick, Whitney Bischoff, later broke off their engagement.
A rep for Soules did not respond when People requested a comment about the accident.
