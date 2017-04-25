Estranged ‘Flip or Flop’ hosts Tarek, Christina El Moussa return for another season

Their marriage might be over, but their show is going on, for one more season at least.
Tarek and Christina El Moussa, the married hosts of HGTV’s popular “Flip or Flop,” will film one more season together even though they split up late last year.
HGTV has ordered 20 new shows for a seventh season, more episodes than in any other season, according to Variety. Season 7 will begin airing in December, one year after the hosts announced they were separating after seven years of marriage.
Fans have been wondering what the split meant for the show’s future. Tarek and Christina issued separate statements about the upcoming season, which was announced late on Monday.
“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on ‘Flip or Flop,’” Christina said in hers.
Tarek said HGTV “has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for ‘Flip or Flop.’”
Apparently HGTV doesn’t plan on whitewashing the couple’s off-screen marital problems.
On the network’s website, Season 7 is described as capturing “the ups and downs of Tarek and Christina’s house flipping business as well as their family life.
“While the couple has separated, each one has turned the page to a new life that includes a continued commitment to running their house flipping business together and delivering fresh episodes of ‘Flip or Flop.’”
The couple became tabloid fodder after an altercation in spring 2016 when police responded to their home in Orange County, Calif., after a call of a “possibly suicidal man with a gun.”
The two later said the incident, during which neighbors reportedly saw Christina running from the home crying, was an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”
They went into counseling after the incident but in December announced they were separating. Tarek filed for divorce in January. They have two young children.
The split seemed to spell the end for a show that attracted, according to HGTV, a whopping 17 million viewers in its sixth season. One week after the couple announced their separation came rumors that the show would end this year.
But HGTV has turned its hit into a franchise with five spinoffs coming set in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Chicago and Nashville. Different couples will host in each location.
HGTV officials said last month those shows were already in the works before the El Moussa drama, the New York Daily News reported.
