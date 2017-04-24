Monday Mixer: Don Cheadle interrogates Kendrick Lamar; Freeform wants more Kate McNamara

▪ Seeing more Clary: Kate McNamara fans, rejoice! Freeform has renewed her series, “Shadowhunters,” for a third season.
If you’re asking, “But what about the rest of season 2?!?,” fret not: The show resumes June 5.
And if you’re asking, “What’s ‘Shadowhunters’?!?!,” it’s the TV adapation of Cassandra Clare’s popular young adult fantasy series and stars McNamara, who’s from Kansas City.
▪ Return to class: TV Land’s “Teachers,” which features KC’s Katy Colloton, also is getting a third season. The second half of its second season begins this fall.
▪ The card is in the mail: Happy belated 47th birthday to KC’s Rob Riggle. Celebrate by watching him on last week’s episode of “Angie Tribeca” on demand.
▪ ‘Fam’ resemblence: Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar not only recruited KC’s Don Cheadle for his “DNA” video, but he dressed like Cheadle’s character in “Rush Hour 2.”
Cheadle totally missed the reference.
“I went to Coachella and saw him perform, and I saw the video before the thing and still didn’t figure it out,” Cheadle told Pitchfork. “And then I went on Twitter and someone had randomly tweeted, ‘Don Cheadle is the original Kung Fu Kenny.’ I went, ‘Wait a minute, I did play a character named Kenny who did kung fu and spoke Chinese.’ And I texted Kendrick and was like, ‘Hey man, am I the inspiration for Kung Fu Kenny?’ He was like, ‘Fam, that was the surprise. So, surprise!’”
Cheadle also told Billboard he nearly cast Lamar in “Miles Ahead.”
“He was somebody that I thought could play Junior in ‘Miles Ahead’, but he was busy working on ‘To Pimp a Butterfly,’ which turned out great for everybody, right?” Cheadle said. “He got to create that album and we got Keith Stanfield [for Junior]. So everybody was happy.”
▪ No small thing: KC actor and filmmaker David Dastmalchian confirmed the other day he will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”
In 2015’s “Ant-Man,” Dastmalchian played the Russian hacker Kurt, who was part of the crew of Scott Lang/Ant-Man, played by fellow KC actor Paul Rudd.
“I just got a chance to speak with (director Peyton Reed) the other day and it sounds like Kurt is going to be returning to Ant-Man’s world and will be appearing in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp,’” Dastmalchian told Entertainment Tonight. “We are very, very excited.”
The film is scheduled to start filming in June and hit theaters next summer.
Dastmalchain is scheduled to appear at this week’s Planet Comicon at Bartle Hall.
▪ Safe space: Misty Copeland, principal dancer for American Ballet Theater and KC native, told the New York Times recently that the first time she stepped on stage was one of the first times she felt comfortable.
“Growing up the way I did, struggling for day-to-day survival. ‘Where are we going to stay? What are we going to eat?’ That made me such an introvert and so nervous about life,” she said. “But when I came to ballet, at 13, it was the first time I felt calm and protected and beautiful.”
In a conversation with actress Sally Field, Copeland said her greatest fear at first was that people would discover what was actually happening in her life.
“I was so ashamed of everything: the abuse of my stepfather, living in a motel. I was constantly hiding,” she said. “I thought: If I’m on time and perfect, no one’s going to ask me any questions. Ballet was the first time — I know this sounds crazy, standing on a big stage, under bright lights — but it was the first time I felt safe. No one could touch me; no one could say anything to me. I could express myself. And nothing else mattered.”
Weekend report
▪ Of Montreal delivered a garish and engaging show at the RecordBar on Friday. Read the review from The Star’s Timothy Finn here.
▪ Dan+Shay displayed a refreshing disregard for current country conventions at their show Friday at the Midland. Read music correspondent Bill Brownlee’s review here.
▪ Dina Thomas and Theodore Swetz engage in some harrowing hand-to-hand actorly combat in the Unicorn Theatre’s “I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard.” Read Robert W. Butler’s review here.
On the way
▪ The Charlie Daniels Band performs Friday at Ameristar Casino. Tickets are $35-$55 through Ameristar Casino.
▪ Delbert McClinton performs Friday at Knuckleheads. Tickets are $30 through knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ Justin Moore and Lee Brice perform Friday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Tickets are $30-$50 through ticketmaster.com.
Stuff to do
▪ WWE NXT, featuring up and coming wrestling superstars, comes to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Thursday. Tickets are $19-$79 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.
▪ Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile perform Thursday at Helzberg Hall. The performance is officially sold out. To be put on a waiting list for late-release tickets, call 816-415-5025.
▪ The children’s literature festival LitFestKC runs Friday and Saturday at Kansas City Public Library-Central Library and Rabbit Hole Workshop. For more info, go to litfestkc.org
▪ Planet Comicon brings comics pros and movie and TV stars to town Friday through Sunday at Bartle Hall. Admission ranges from $8-$199 through planetcomicon.com.
New this week
▪ Books: Adi Alsaid, “North of Happy”; Jessica Park, “180 Seconds”; Lisa Jewell, “I Found You”; Lize Palmer, “The F Word.” More here.
▪ Music: Bruce Robison, “Bruce Robison and the Back Porch Band”; Gorillaz, “Humanz”; Juliana Hatfield, “Pussycat”; Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman.” More here.
▪ Movies: “The Circle”; “Graduation”; “How to be a Latin Lover.”
▪ Video: “La La Land”; “Underworld: Blood Wars”; “The Girl With All the Gifts.” More here.
▪ Games: “Sniper 3: Ghost Warror”; “Lock’s Quest”; “Valhalla Falls.” More here.
