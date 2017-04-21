Kim Kardashian as the Blessed Virgin Mary on religious candle fires up critics

Kim Kardashian learned an important lesson this week: Don’t mess with the Virgin Mary.
On Thursday Kardashian began promoting additions to her Kimoji online merchandise, including an $18 religious candle depicting Kardashian as Mary.
People immediately began praying for her soul.
But wait! There’s more: The psychedelic Blessed Virgin Kim in honor of 4/20, Weed Day, when the candle dropped.
People are not surprisingly fired up, leaving nasty and angry comments on Kardashian’s social media accounts. Was she out of town during sister Kendall Jenner’s recent Pepsi commercial debacle?
“I’m utterly disgusted and I loved Kim but this right here was the last straw,” wrote one person on Instagram.
“This is disrespectful, disgusting, and awful this sickens me but imma stop, she just wants us to say something so she can get attention,” wrote one particularly astute commenter.
Twitter got just as steamed.
@ItsJohnnyCyrus @KimKardashian Or you could not appropriate my religion. The Blessed Mother is not a joke to us. And her image isn't to be used for your disposal & mockery— sydney ن (@sydney_poinsett) April 20, 2017
@KimKardashian Kim, take this down.. you and your husband need to stop thinking you guys are gods— Melissa Adamari (@MelAdamari) April 20, 2017
Kim Kardashian made a religious candle of herself portrayed as the Virgin Mary and im dying at the irony of it lmfaooooo— Paris White (@pvriswhite) April 21, 2017
@KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/LjWktWJHgs— Kristopher London (@IamKrisLondon) April 20, 2017
This is the second time this week Kardashian stumbled. Earlier this week Twitter blasted her when she called the flu “an amazing diet” in a tweet. She deleted the tweet.
That said, the candles are actually selling because for some people Kardashian walks on water.
Gushed one happy customer on Instagram: “Just purchased mine! Can't wait for it to come in!!”
