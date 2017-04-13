Carrie Fisher video tribute shows first glimpse of her on ‘The Last Jedi’ set

A new tribute video to the late Carrie Fisher features the first footage of her on the set of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
The video was shown at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, where “Star Wars” creator George Lucas shared memories about the actress and her work as Leia Organa in the films. Fisher died in December.
Lucas said that among co-stars including Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, Fisher was the toughest of the group.
“She played a part that was very smart, and she was having to hold her own against two big lugs, goofballs that were screwing everything up,” Lucas said, according to THR.
“She was the boss. It was her war, and when I cast it, I said I want somebody young to play the part. I want somebody very young. When Carrie came in, she was that character. She was very strong, very smart, very funny, very bold, very tough, and there really wasn’t much of a question.
“She wore a dress through the whole thing, but she was the toughest in the group.”
Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, surprised the crowd when she came out to introduce the tribute video wearing a Princess Leia dress.
She shared that one lesson her mother taught her was this: “If life isn’t funny, then it’s just true, and that is unacceptable.”
The video shows Fisher in moments both on screen and off camera. “Star Wars” fans seemed most excited to catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Fisher with “Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson.
“The two are just walking in between takes, but we now know what to expect in terms of look from Leia Organa in Star Wars 8 and that is a very big deal,” MovieWeb cheered.
It notes that Fisher is wearing “a grey dress that is very similar to the one that she was wearing at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens while sending Rey off to go find Luke. Similar, but not exactly the same.
“Her hair is also done differently and she looks quite formal. Is it possible that this is her outfit in the rumored Han Solo funeral scene? That is pure speculation, but that would make sense.”
