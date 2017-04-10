Stargazing

April 10, 2017 2:07 PM

The ‘other’ Property Brother has an explanation for his emo hair in this freaky photo

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

A throwback photo of HGTV’s popular Property Brothers recently emerged that freaked — and we mean freaked — people out.

(They were fully clothed. Get your mind out of the gutter.)

The throwback photo, revealed to the world by BuzzFeed writer Brad Esposito, shows the Scott twins, Jonathan and Drew, with their brother, J.D. Scott.

J.D. is the one who threw people into a tizzy.

As several websites and fans exclaimed: Wait, what? There’s a third Property Brother?!

“I discovered the Other Property Brother by chance (basically someone at work showed me the Three Grinning Brothers picture and said ‘wtf is up with this?’) and immediately began investigating,” Esposito wrote.

“How could someone from such a well-known and respected family (the Property Family) have flown under the radar for so long? Especially when they look like a Dragon Ball Z character.”

Anyone who didn’t know about the third Property Brother is henceforth kicked out of their fan club.

J.D. works on his brothers’ show, albeit behind the scenes. But he’s got construction chops, too, and he hosts “All-American Amusement Parks” on the Great American Country channel.

And he was just in People magazine:

The other thing that made people gasp at that photo is J.D.’s hair. People mocked the brothers — all three of them — mercilessly.

J.D. got in on the fun by reposting the photo to his Instagram, where he shared this little nugget: He once worked in Vegas as a celebrity impersonator and Adam Lambert — thus the hair — was one of his roles.

Today he looks more like this, to which we say, whew.

Related content

Stargazing

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

When Eric Stonestreet met Tristan during the 2016 Big Slick event

View more video

Entertainment Videos