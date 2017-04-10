The ‘other’ Property Brother has an explanation for his emo hair in this freaky photo

A throwback photo of HGTV’s popular Property Brothers recently emerged that freaked — and we mean freaked — people out.
(They were fully clothed. Get your mind out of the gutter.)
The throwback photo, revealed to the world by BuzzFeed writer Brad Esposito, shows the Scott twins, Jonathan and Drew, with their brother, J.D. Scott.
J.D. is the one who threw people into a tizzy.
As several websites and fans exclaimed: Wait, what? There’s a third Property Brother?!
“I discovered the Other Property Brother by chance (basically someone at work showed me the Three Grinning Brothers picture and said ‘wtf is up with this?’) and immediately began investigating,” Esposito wrote.
“How could someone from such a well-known and respected family (the Property Family) have flown under the radar for so long? Especially when they look like a Dragon Ball Z character.”
Anyone who didn’t know about the third Property Brother is henceforth kicked out of their fan club.
J.D. works on his brothers’ show, albeit behind the scenes. But he’s got construction chops, too, and he hosts “All-American Amusement Parks” on the Great American Country channel.
And he was just in People magazine:
I have been getting texts, emails and social media messages all week from friends saying 'I saw you in @people magazine!' What an honor. pic.twitter.com/EiP5h4x7VS— JD Scott (@MrJDScott) April 4, 2017
The other thing that made people gasp at that photo is J.D.’s hair. People mocked the brothers — all three of them — mercilessly.
the 3 property brothers have at least 1 murder between them— humble gamer (@sexualjumanji) April 6, 2017
why does the third property brother look like Pete Wentz circa 2007 pic.twitter.com/YRYvDuTo38— Alex Patti (@_alxpat) April 7, 2017
the property brothers look like botched jonas brothers clones pic.twitter.com/LjUulCTgn4— ebi (@hemingwhy) April 6, 2017
I love the property brothers!! pic.twitter.com/J0x5G27SKe— doug ost (@DougOst) April 7, 2017
finally after 12 years ive found a transparent image of all the three property brothers pic.twitter.com/lEulOguC6c— The Cocaine Factory (@FutureFriendLP) April 7, 2017
J.D. got in on the fun by reposting the photo to his Instagram, where he shared this little nugget: He once worked in Vegas as a celebrity impersonator and Adam Lambert — thus the hair — was one of his roles.
A fitting #tbt photo for sure. I think the internet has mashed @mrsilverscott and me up, he's the illusionist. I was an Adam Lambert impersonator years ago which accounts for that awesome emo hair. Now I'm all @hgtv baby! #Repost @jonacuff ・・・ The 3rd Property Brother, who is a magician, is my favorite. I love that the Internet dug up this photo. I'd probably call him an illusionist because I know they appreciate that.
Today he looks more like this, to which we say, whew.
