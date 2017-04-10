Melissa Etheridge thrilled to be home to sing national anthem on Royals Opening Day

If you’ve been following Melissa Etheridge’s social media accounts since Sunday, you know she’s as stoked as everyone in Kansas City for the Royals’ Opening Day.
But she’ll have a better seat than most: She’s singing the national anthem.
She shared the news with fans in a tweet on Sunday as she headed to Kansas City.
It's #SPRINGBREAK on our way to @KCIAirport to sing @Royals home opener tomorrow!! How fun is that? #NationalAnthem #GoRoyals #Royals— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) April 9, 2017
Did we mention that the native of Leavenworth, Kan., is happy to be home? Can you hear that Kansas City pride in her voice?
She tweeted a photo of herself during a sound check inside the K.
Soundcheck @Royals #NationalAnthem opening day tomorrow!! #kansascity pic.twitter.com/j9Zl54mtIR— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) April 10, 2017
She met Royals groundskeeper Trevor Vance. (Read the Star’s profile of him here.)
@metheridge you rock! See you tomorrow. @kcgrassman #RaisedRoyal #imtheonlyone pic.twitter.com/6nkndlfJUb— Trevor Vance (@kcgrassman) April 10, 2017
She ran into some Chiefs cheerleaders, too.
What are the odds I'd run into @ChiefsCheer in #KansasCity tonight? #Chiefs #chiefskingdom #awesome #goodsign #luckyme pic.twitter.com/M1XDZY3zVV— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) April 10, 2017
Etheridge is a pro at this gig. She sang the anthem in 2002 at Game 7 of the World Series between the Anaheim Angels and the San Francisco Giants.
In July 2014 she performed the anthem at a Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game in Los Angeles.
She performed at her first NFL game in December 2015 before a “Monday Night Football” game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.
Interviewed national anthem singer Melissa Etheridge before the game. Her first anthem for an NFL game. pic.twitter.com/Re1VIAKkoe— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) December 15, 2015
In a September 2012 interview with MLB.com, Etheridge talked about her longtime love of Kansas City sports and the pressure of not flubbing the anthem.
There’s nothing more intimidating, she said, than standing on a baseball diamond.
“That is one time you do not want to mess up,” she said. “You want to be good American and remember every single word no mater how fast your heart is racing ...
“You lose your American points if you mess up the anthem.”
