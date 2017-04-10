Stargazing

Melissa Etheridge thrilled to be home to sing national anthem on Royals Opening Day

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

If you’ve been following Melissa Etheridge’s social media accounts since Sunday, you know she’s as stoked as everyone in Kansas City for the Royals’ Opening Day.

But she’ll have a better seat than most: She’s singing the national anthem.

She shared the news with fans in a tweet on Sunday as she headed to Kansas City.

Did we mention that the native of Leavenworth, Kan., is happy to be home? Can you hear that Kansas City pride in her voice?

She tweeted a photo of herself during a sound check inside the K.

She met Royals groundskeeper Trevor Vance. (Read the Star’s profile of him here.)

She ran into some Chiefs cheerleaders, too.

Etheridge is a pro at this gig. She sang the anthem in 2002 at Game 7 of the World Series between the Anaheim Angels and the San Francisco Giants.

In July 2014 she performed the anthem at a Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game in Los Angeles.

She performed at her first NFL game in December 2015 before a “Monday Night Football” game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

In a September 2012 interview with MLB.com, Etheridge talked about her longtime love of Kansas City sports and the pressure of not flubbing the anthem.

There’s nothing more intimidating, she said, than standing on a baseball diamond.

“That is one time you do not want to mess up,” she said. “You want to be good American and remember every single word no mater how fast your heart is racing ...

“You lose your American points if you mess up the anthem.”

