Melissa Etheridge thrilled to be home to sing national anthem on Royals Opening Day

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope Pause

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

1:18 Learn the basics of ECMO for lungs

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

3:53 A tight market leaves KC area home buyers desperate

2:05 Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

0:56 The life of Yordano Ventura