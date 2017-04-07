Heartwarming photo shows actress Bijou Phillips in hospital with life-saving kidney donor

“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson calls the man who saved his wife’s life a “tall angel.”
On Thursday night, Masterson posted a photo of his wife, actress Bijou Phillips, and the friend who donated a life-saving kidney to her. Their hospital beds are side-by-side, and the two are holding hands.
“My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease. She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel. Our daughter will have a mother,” Masterson wrote, without naming the friend.
“We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100% successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water.”
He signed off with “Sláinte!” which means “good health” or “cheers” in Irish Gaelic.
Phillips, 37, is the daughter of John Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas and most recently appeared on the TV series “Raising Hope.”
Masterson, 41, played Steven Hyde on “That ’70s Show.” He currently stars on the comedy web series “The Ranch” with his former “That ’70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher.
The couple has been married since October 2011 and have a 3-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis.
Phillips kept her health problems secret until February when she was rushed to a Santa Barbara hospital after a blood infection left her sick and fevered.
She issued a statement explaining that she was born with “small kidneys” and needed a transplant.
“In an effort to heal her body she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn’t enough and she’s been privately having dialysis,” her rep told People.
“She recently found out one of her friends is a match and is optimistic that she will have a transplant soon.”
Phillips told her fans in mid-March that she finally had a date scheduled for surgery.
“I have been waiting for this day to come for a long time,” she wrote. “My donor is a dream come true, such an amazing guy, so kind, he blows me away everyday!”
She also revealed that she and her donor had gone through three years of tests, wrangling with insurance and “rolling with the punches” to make things happen.
“It’s been a wild ride.” she wrote.
Before her surgery, Phillips posted an emotional thank-you to her donor on Instagram. “I have been waiting for this day to come for a long time,” she wrote.
I finally have my OR date for next week, and I'm so excited to get this kidney transplant!!! I have been waiting for this day to come for a long time... My donor is a dream come true, such an amazing guy, so kind, he blows me away everyday! Three years ago he heard people where getting checked and he called, but he kept calling and going in and getting tested! He rolled with the punches from day one and the struggles to get insurance to approve it. It's been a wild ride. Fate finds you, he is a perfect match... Dialysis has been a blessing, and also extremely hard, I got an infection and am on my second catheter. This is major surgery, FSGS is scary, but I'm soooo intensely Grateful for my husband, my daughter, our Family! And my dream come true Donor... This is gonna be such an amazing birthday coming up! A new birth... New start! Here is to good health, and gratitude... ☘️❤️ #FSGS #transplant #newkidney #livingdonor #shareyourspare
Comments