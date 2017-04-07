Pamela Anderson says she ‘loves’ WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

There are some couples that just go together.
Romeo and Juliet.
Napoleon and Josephine.
Laverne and Shirley.
But Pamela Anderson and Julian Assange are a definite WTH?
Anderson — aka ex-wife of rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock — is hand-feeding the hungry rumor mill, teasing that she and the WikiLeaks founder might be, could be, romantically involved.
“Julian is one of my favorite people,” she told People in an interview published this week. “He’s a gentleman, he is extremely smart, resilient. Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this.
“I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”
Anderson, 49, was outed as a friend-of-Julian when she was seen visiting Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London last October.
Assange has been living at the embassy for more than four years to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faces a rape investigation. Assange denies the allegation and also fears being extradited to the United States to face espionage charges if he leaves the embassy.
Anderson told Britain’s Press Association that she took him “a nice vegan lunch and some vegan snacks.”
British tabloids have been following the former “Baywatch” star’s comings-and-goings to the embassy. Anderson has written about the visits on her website. She defended Assange in a February interview with alt-media website Going Underground in which she referred to him as being “politically bullied.”
She told People her relationship with the 45-year-old is “challenging” and she enjoys their deep conversations.
“We talk about the world,” she said. “He’s a very good teacher. Julian is one of my favorite people. He is a refugee. He might be the most famous refugee of our time — famous for being persecuted.”
Her comments have sent people into a tailspin.
Rolling Stone dropped a story/dossier called “Pam Anderson and Julian Assange Rumored Romance: What We Know.”
“The Canadian-born Baywatch-star-turned-animal rights-activist appears to have moved away from her taste in red-blooded Americans (see: ex-husbands Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and poker player Rick Salomon) in favor of someone a little … paler,” the magazine snarked.
According to Rolling Stone, British tabloids pin this head-scratching relationship on London-based fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who introduced them in 2014.
Anderson reportedly wanted to recruit Assange to support her animal and environmental rights foundation. She told one tabloid that their monthly meetings have become more regular.
According to Rolling Stone’s timeline, both Anderson and Assange spoke to an Australian radio station two months ago.
Assange called Anderson “an attractive person with an attractive personality. She’s no idiot at all. Psychologically she’s very savvy.”
The next week, Anderson said on the same show that it was never her intention to become romantically involved with Assange. Then she giggled and said, “but things happen for sure.”
She even hinted that the thought of life — outside of exile, one would hope — with the leaker-in-chief has crossed her mind.
“I always thought I’d make a good first lady,” she said, “and if I had to pick a world leader to stand beside it would be Julian Assange.”
Comments