Teen re-creates ‘La La Land’ opening scene to ask Emma Stone to prom

Jacob Staudenmaier wants to make movies someday, and at the tender age of 17 he’s already got a hit on his hands.
Are you listening, Oscar?
Jacob, a student at Arcadia High School in Phoenix, asked Emma Stone to his prom by re-creating the opening scene of “La La Land.” Stone won a Best Actress Oscar for the film last month.
Jacob, who looks a lot like Stone’s “La La Land” co-star Ryan Gosling, cast himself as the leading man of his epic promposal, which he released on Tuesday.
It quickly went viral, with more than 17,000 retweets and nearly 100,000 views on YouTube as of Thursday.
“La La Land” opens with the big dance number “Another Day of Sun,” performed by drivers gridlocked on an L.A. highway. In Jacob’s version, cars and trucks are lined up in the high school parking lot.
He rewrote the song’s lyrics, directed the video and choreographed it, too, “but thank you so much to all the friends and adults who came out to help make it happen,” he wrote in the video’s description on YouTube.
“Convincing them was a little bit difficult at first, but people have gone along with my crazy ideas in the past,” he told KPNX in Phoenix.
He threw in a few sight gags, too. When he sings of taking Stone out for dinner, a friend behind him holds up a sign that reads “Olive Garden?”
The restaurant chain noticed, offering Jacob free dinner, and dessert, should the Oscar winner take him up on his offer.
.@upsettrout Here’s to the ones who dream. ✨ We’re rooting for you! If Emma says yes, dinner and dessert is on us. https://t.co/LOemp9B3tm— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) April 5, 2017
“It started with the kind of crazy idea of saying, ‘Yeah, maybe I’ll go with Emma Stone to the prom,’” Jacob told The Arizona Republic. “I decided if I was going to do this, I really needed to do it big.”
He hasn’t gotten a response yet but did hear “a rumor and sort of a confirmed truth that her mom has seen it,” he said. “I assume at some point it will get to her.”
No worries if she’s busy working on a movie or polishing her Oscar, though. Jacob’s got an understudy date waiting in the wings.
That’s showbiz.
IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7— Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017
Comments