Alec Baldwin is lying about sex scenes with underage actress Nikki Reed, producers say

Alec Baldwin is lying in his new memoir about not knowing that Nikki Reed, his co-star in “Mini’s First Time,” was only 16 when they did sex scenes together, the movie’s producers say.
In “Nevertheless,” which came out Tuesday, Baldwin writes that producers misled him about Reed’s age when he shot the 2006 indie flick.
“I was forty-seven, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was,” he writes. “When I found out, just as we finished, that she was seventeen, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different.”
That’s not true, says Dana Brunetti, who produced the film with Kevin Spacey and Evan Astrowsky.
“It’s a lie,” Brunetti, who also produced “Fifty Shades of Grey,” told The Hollywood Reporter. “I read it and was like, ‘What the (bleep). Of course he totally knew how old she was. That’s why there’s no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie.
“I think he’s been method acting Trump too much and he doesn’t know the difference between fake news anymore.”
Brunetti said the final casting for the role came down to four actresses, and Baldwin chose Reed.
“If he had just said, ‘I didn’t know her age,’ I would have thought, ‘He’s a liar,’ and let it go,” Brunetti told THR. “But when he blamed the producers, I couldn’t let it go. It (makes us look like) we did something unethical or shady or hid something. It makes me look bad. It makes Evan look bad. Does he realize Kevin was a producer?”
Brunetti — who was corroborated by Astrowsky and and the movie’s writer and director Nick Guthe — was so angry with Baldwin that he took the fight outside, to Twitter.
“If Alec wanted to lie, fine, but to then to throw us under the bus while doing so? Not on my watch,” Brunetti tweeted Wednesday.
It took him 11 tweets to complete his rant. Here’s his wind-up:
(1) My first indie film was Mini's starring @AlecBaldwin who knew @NikkiReed_I_Am was 16 (not 17) and he didn't mind https://t.co/aZ3KyeIiyC— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(2) in fact @NikkiReed_I_Am was 1 of 4 actresses @AlecBaldwin had approved and her being the only 1 of those 4 repped by HIS own agency CAA.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(3) the only time @AlecBaldwin ever yelled at me was on the phone and it was about one of the producers who worked with the financier.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(4) The films director @NickGuthe said "We liked the idea that b/c it meant we couldn't be pressured into shooting scenes w/nudity"— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(5) continued... "which was a real issue with the subject matter and the rather unusual cast of character we were dealing with."— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(6) but to @AlecBaldwin's benefit, he has been impersonating Trump a lot, so maybe there was a bit of method acting when writing his book?— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
“We all knew she was 16. When we discussed it at first, it was a question of meeting with her and making sure she was mature enough to handle the role,” Guthe told THR.
“On the set, Nikki, being 16, would often speak quickly the way teenagers do, and Alec asked me about that at times because he had trouble understanding her, and I would remind him, ‘She’s 16.’”
Baldwin declined to comment to THR about this alternative version of his story.
