Alec Baldwin is lying about sex scenes with underage actress Nikki Reed, producers say

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation Pause

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

3:01 Bochi among trucks headed to The Star's first 2017 Food Truck Friday event

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

1:06 Former smoker helps others quit the habit

2:25 Voters approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements

2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters'

1:32 Royals pitcher and weather watcher Danny Duffy

0:59 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases