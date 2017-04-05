Report that Ann Coulter and Jimmie Walker are dating is social media dy-no-mite

1:14 Tristan Wiesing gets a special message from Sia, Eric Stonestreet Pause

2:49 KC Fire Department demonstrates measures to prevent cancer

5:12 Recovering from opioid addiction

1:06 Former smoker helps others quit the habit

2:25 Voters approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:57 KC voters approve new bonds and new animal shelter

0:37 Royals manager Ned Yost on Christian Colon's fitness level