Millions watch as twin toddlers let it go and act out ‘Frozen’ scene

Colleen Jordan found out this week how to win the Internet.
The Philadelphia mom posted a Facebook video Monday of her 2-year-old twins, Maddie and Scarlett, acting out the opening scene of “Frozen.”
By Friday, it had been viewed more than 13 million times.
Yes, her daughters are adorable. But what struck lots of people who commented was how on-spot and perfect the girls are, almost as though they’d watched “Frozen” 13 million times themselves.
Maybe they have.
“Also, the fact that each twin takes on such a specific role in the scene - one as Anna, one as Elsa - seems pretty advanced to me,” wrote Heather Newman on Babble.
“Their acting is truly spot on, with one ‘throwing’ a snow ball at the exact moment Elsa does, before dramatically falling to the ground (ahem, a softly padded blanket and pillow). And it all happens totally in sync with when Anna gets hit with the ice!”
The girls and their parents appeared on Fox 29 in Philadelphia on Friday, where Jordan said the twins never change characters. One always plays Elsa, the other always plays Anna.
Hoping the toddlers would recreate their viral video on live TV, the station played the scene on a large screen for the girls.
They giggled and bopped around and otherwise enjoyed themselves as mom gave her interview and dad stood close by.
But when their big moment came?
As most toddlers would have, they froze.
Comments