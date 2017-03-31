How to get tickets for Kansas City’s 2017 Big Slick

Every year, the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend routinely sells out, so we’re here to give you a few days’ notice:
Tickets for the 2017 events go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at bigslickkc.org. Once again, Kansas City’s Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle and David Koechner (who is really from Tipton, Mo., but close enough) will host a horde of fellow celebrities to raise money for the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy. And, as usual, the weekend features three big events:
▪ The celebrity softball game at 5 p.m. June 23 at Kauffman Stadium. Special tickets, at $500 and $1,500, include meet-and-greet sessions with the stars and prime seats. But anyone with a ticket to the Royals/Blue Jays baseball game that night can watch the celebs cavorting around the field; buy at royals.com/bigslick so $5 goes to charity.
▪ The bowling tournament at 10:30 a.m. June 24 at Pinstripes in Overland Park’s Prairiefire. Tickets to bowl with the celebrities are $2,500. But the public is invited to a red carpet arrival at 9:45 a.m. and a free block party with food, entertainment and kids’ activities.
▪ The party and auction at 8 p.m. June 24 at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. The best seats go for $1,500 and $2,000, and balcony tickets are available for $50 and $75 apiece. Last year’s auction items included a role as an extra in a Johnny Knoxville movie, set visits to “Modern Family” and “NFL Game Day” and spots at the premieres of “Sausage Party” and HBO’s “West World.”
Last year’s weekend raised a record $1.3 million.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments