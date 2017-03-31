Carl’s Jr. and Hardees dump sexy ads for new ‘food not boobs’ campaign

2:17 'Ghost In The Shell' (Official trailer) Pause

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

1:40 Red Bridge YMCA and Initiative PB&J will attempt world record

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

0:48 Frank Mason accepts AP Player of Year award

0:46 Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

0:27 A few warmup dunks by Michael Porter Jr. at McDonald's All-American Game