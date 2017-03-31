Arnold Schwarzenegger schools a troll who mocked Special Olympics

Somewhere out there is a person who thought it was OK to use a nasty word to refer to a Special Olympics athlete.
Somewhere out there is a person who made the huge mistake of doing that on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Facebook page.
Schwarzenegger visited his native country of Austria last week to appear at the World Winter Games of the Special Olympics.
He is a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics, which were founded in the 1960s by his former mother-in-law, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.
He posted a video from Austria on Facebook.
So inspired by the great athletes I'm meeting at @SpecialOlympics in Austria. pic.twitter.com/5Y5zgu0ndm— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 23, 2017
That’s where someone posted this nasty comment: “The Special Olympics make no sense. The Olympics are for the best athletes in the entire world to compete against each other to determine who is the best. Having r****ds competing is doing the opposite!”
People made screenshots of it before the commenter deleted it.
Schwarzenegger shot back quickly.
“As evil and stupid as this comment is, I’m not going to delete it or ban you (yet) because it’s a teachable moment,” he wrote.
“You have two possible paths ahead. Right now, I guarantee you that these athletes have more courage, compassion, brains and skill — actually more of every positive human quality than you.
“So take their path — you could learn from them, and try to challenge yourself, to give back, to add something to the world. Or you can stay on your path, and keep being a sad, pitiful, jealous Internet troll who adds nothing to the world but mocks anyone who does out of small-minded jealousy.
“I know that all you really want is attention, so let me be clear. If you choose to keep going this way, no one will ever remember you.”
Another reason why I admire @Schwarzenegger. He knows how to CRUSH trolls. pic.twitter.com/R1m070HKwn— Kyle O'Connor (@KyleThatKyle) March 24, 2017
That sound you hear? Thunderous applause.
@KyleThatKyle @NaomiKyle @Schwarzenegger Troll: Terminated. pic.twitter.com/eeLZVGEzYB— Abdul Hamied (@Abstract_Abs) March 24, 2017
