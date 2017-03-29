Three things we learned about Alec Baldwin and ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Saturday Night Live” and “The Boss Baby” star Alec Baldwin is talking about himself in a new Vanity Fair interview and his soon-to-be-released memoir, “Nonetheless.” Here’s what we learned:
▪ Baldwin is “stunned” at the popularity of his impression of President Donald Trump. But he was reluctant to play him at first. “Because anytime you do any kind of mimicry, it’s of somebody that you appreciate. I didn’t hate Trump,” he said. “I just didn’t want to play him. But Tina (Fey) and Lorne (Michaels) pushed me, so I finally said yes.”
▪ He once asked if Fey was single. “When I first met Tina Fey ― beautiful and brunette, smart and funny, by turns smug and diffident and completely uninterested in me or anything I had to say — I had the same reaction that I’m sure many men and women have: I fell in love,” he said. Sorry, she’s married.
▪ “I can honestly say Kate McKinnon is probably one of the three most talented people I’ve ever worked with on the show in my entire life,” he said. “Truly, Kate is someone who, there is no limit to what she can do, and I really have fallen madly in love with Kate when I’ve worked with her.”
