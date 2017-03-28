Rapper Wiz Khalifa enrages Colombians by visiting drug lord Pablo Escobar’s grave

Wiz Khalifa learned a valuable lesson while in Colombia this week: Do not pay homage to a murderous drug lord.
Or at least don’t make it look like you did.
During a trip to Medellin to perform at a festival, the rapper visited the grave of murderous drug lord Pablo Escobar, aka the infamous “King of Cocaine.”
A photo of fresh daisies and sunflowers, and what appeared to be a marijuana joint, lying on Escobar’s headstone popped up on the rapper’s Instagram, then disappeared.
But many who saw it were infuriated at the implied homage given to a man responsible for the deaths of so many. The head of the violent Medellin Cartel died in a 1993 shootout with authorities in Medellin.
“Colombians aren’t proud as you are of a murder and narco like Pablo Escobar. Show more respect. Colombia isn’t Pablo Escobar,” wrote one angry Twitter user.
.@wizkhalifa Colombians aren't proud as you are of a murder and narco like Pablo Escobar. Show more respect. Colombia isn't Pablo Escobar... pic.twitter.com/wTWihq0mC4— Pablo JaramilloVasco (@PabloJlloVasco) March 27, 2017
Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez was so angry he announced that Khalifa was not welcome in his city anymore.
“That scoundrel, instead of bringing flowers to Pablo Escobar, he should have brought flowers to the victims of violence in this city,” Gutierrez told local media.
“He must offer an apology to the city,” Gutierrez demanded, adding that the rapper was “not welcomed” back.
Khalifa also posted several photos of himself smoking what appeared to be marijuana near the grave.
The consensus on social media: What a lack of respect for the people of Colombia.
“Yea let’s pour some out for the lil homie Osama Bin Laden while we at it…” someone wrote next to one of the Instagram photos.
It's unfortunate that @wizkhalifa brought flowers to Pablo Escobar's grave in Medellin. The drug kingpin was no Robin Hood. @FicoGutierrez— Aldo Civico (@acivico) March 26, 2017
@wizkhalifa Celebrating the thousands of crimes commited by Pablo Escobar is the product of a filthy mind and a putrid soul.— IgnacioGreiffenstein (@NachoGreiffenst) March 26, 2017
It's embarrassing that @wizkhalifa honors Pablo Escobar. What a lack of respect with the people of Colombia: https://t.co/RPWgptTIHp— José Miguel Quintero (@JosMiguelQuinte) March 27, 2017
Khalifa issued one of those “sorry you were offended” apologies on Instagram.
“Didn’t mean to offend anyone with my personal activities in Colombia but I’m glad we came and got work done and everyone was safe,” he wrote. “Peace and love.”
Comments