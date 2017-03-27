Rapper and Royals muse Fetty Wap reportedly involved in dispute that led to shootout

A dispute that erupted into gunfire Sunday at an all-night deli in South Paterson, N.J., involved rapper Fetty Wap, according to The North Jersey Record.
Fetty, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was not injured in the incident in his hometown, which left three people with non-life-threatening injuries, police told the newspaper.
The rapper and several friends who were with him are not suspects in the shooting or a robbery that happened during the incident shortly after 5 a.m., said Troy Oswald, Paterson’s deputy police chief.
His music is well-known to Kansas City Royals fans. During the team’s World Series-winning season in 2015, players began randomly dropping the numbers 17 and 38 into interviews — a reference from his hit “Trap Queen.”
Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain used the song as his walk-up music.
When the rapper came to give a concert at the Sprint Center during the season, he visited the team at Kauffman Stadium, later revealing artwork for his debut album that had strong ties to the Royals.
Sources told TMZ the Sunday incident began when Fetty was robbed of a chain — possibly a gold 1738 chain — and cash, sparking a shootout at the deli where the rapper is a regular.
Police found one man who had been shot in the leg and another in his torso. A third victim said to be involved checked himself into the hospital, sources told TMZ.
Police did not provide details on whether the victims were connected to Fetty or confirm what led to the shooting, the newspaper reported. His reps did not return calls to TMZ for comment.
Hip-hop promoter Raheem Thomas was charged with assault and weapons offenses stemming from the altercation, ABC News reported. Authorities said Thomas pistol-whipped someone with a gun he was not legally allowed to carry. He was not charged in the shooting itself.
The investigation continues.
Some superstitious Royals fans credited the rapper with helping the team win the World Series after Eric Hosmer’s near-epic slide into home for the tying run in Game 5 came at about the 17:38:56 mark of the series, according to MLB.com.
