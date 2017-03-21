Groping With the Stars? Bonner Bolton gets handsy with partner Sharna Burgess

We saw it. Twitter saw it.
Bull rider Bonner Bolton came this close to putting his hand on dance partner Sharna Burgess’ southern exposure Monday night on “Dancing With the Stars.”
The moment happened backstage as show host Erin Andrews interviewed “Bachelor” alum Nick Viall and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd.
Bolton was seated in a chair, and as Burgess stood next to him, the rodeo star reached around her waist and put his cupped hand near the front of the teeny-tiny shorts she was wearing.
She grabbed his hand and moved it away.
Twitter gasped. Loudly.
#DWTS pic.twitter.com/7jl0fkBAtB— Queen C♛ (@ceraa_flynn) March 21, 2017
Did anyone catch Bonner's hand on Sharnas crotch? Dang! #DWTS— Yvette Lopez (@ladylopez618) March 21, 2017
AM I THE ONLY PERSON WHO SAW BONNER TRYING TO TOUCH SHARNA?!?! #DWTS— Gaby Ornelaz (@PrincessGabyO) March 21, 2017
Later, Bolton swore to ET that his hand just had a mind of its own.
“There was some hand placement that went south, so to speak,” he said, adding that his grab was “totally unintentional.”
“I was just stargazed by Nick and Peta’s performance, and I was looking at the TV screen,” he said. “I felt her bump into me, yet I wasn’t really looking at what was bumping into me.”
Wait. What’s that smell? Ah, bull stuff.
This is a very awkward start for the couple already dubbed this season’s “showmance.”
The show is playing up the steak and sizzle of their chemistry that apparently ignited the day they met when Bolton said the “fiery redhead” took his breath away, man.
“I was telling her before we started tonight: ‘I can’t look at you for too long. I might get distracted. That’s why I might miss some of my steps.’ She’s obviously beautiful,” he told People.
Things got a little too heated for Burgess, who after Monday’s season premiere told E! News she couldn’t stop blushing.
“I think everyone made such a big deal out of it tonight that both of us were a little bit speechless ... I’ve never blushed on this show, ever in my life, and I legit blushed tonight because I didn’t know what to say,” she said.
For their first dance they made the audience swoon with a sexy, country-fried cha cha set to Luke Bryan’s “Move.”
After judge Carrie Ann Inaba told them the audience was left drooling, judge Bruno Tonioli told Burgess she is in for the ride of a lifetime.
Bolton might be, too.
If he doesn’t stop messin’ with the bull he might get the horns.
