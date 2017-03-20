Stargazing

March 20, 2017 1:18 PM

People can’t stop clucking about the video of this giant chicken

By Lisa Gutierrez

North Korea seems to be itching for a fight.

Russians might have interfered with our election.

But the internet is scared of a video of a giant chicken.

It popped up on Twitter on Sunday.

The reaction was immediate.

That’s a person wearing a costume! (False)

That’s scary! (True)

I’m never eating chicken again! (Lie)

The original video appears to have been posted Friday to a Facebook group that looks like some type of fan page for chickens.

The chicken in the video has been identified as a Brahma, among the largest of chickens and often referred to as “King of Chicken Breeds.”

Where some chickens are as small as 1.5 pounds, Brahmas can weigh up to 18 pounds. The breed was made in the U.S., created in part from the big, feather-legged birds known as Shanghais imported from China in the 1840s.

Brahmas are said to be more docile than their size and strut suggest and make little noise.

The same can’t be said of Twitter, which was still aflutter on Monday.

