People can’t stop clucking about the video of this giant chicken

North Korea seems to be itching for a fight.
Russians might have interfered with our election.
But the internet is scared of a video of a giant chicken.
It popped up on Twitter on Sunday.
Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big pic.twitter.com/ZIWmEL2h2w— LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017
The reaction was immediate.
That’s a person wearing a costume! (False)
That’s scary! (True)
I’m never eating chicken again! (Lie)
@LifesBook_Ceo @trillnae That Chicken Pay Rent Bruh— Glen Coco (@naajiah_) March 19, 2017
If i see that giant chicken again im gonna cry pic.twitter.com/On30ijVnKf— BABY ITS YOU (@lemonyonce) March 20, 2017
GUYS PLEASE STOP RETWEETING THAT GIANT CHICKEN ONTO THE TL— j'en ai marre (@stretchmarkjane) March 20, 2017
Why is it so damn big?!?
I'm not okay pic.twitter.com/mykCBXzmRM
I don't see anything cute about this giant alien chicken on the timeline. pic.twitter.com/OKm9zVBiXk— Dillon Nettles (@Dylawn4) March 20, 2017
The original video appears to have been posted Friday to a Facebook group that looks like some type of fan page for chickens.
The chicken in the video has been identified as a Brahma, among the largest of chickens and often referred to as “King of Chicken Breeds.”
Where some chickens are as small as 1.5 pounds, Brahmas can weigh up to 18 pounds. The breed was made in the U.S., created in part from the big, feather-legged birds known as Shanghais imported from China in the 1840s.
Brahmas are said to be more docile than their size and strut suggest and make little noise.
The same can’t be said of Twitter, which was still aflutter on Monday.
I, for one, welcome our new giant chicken overlords. https://t.co/VY1c1WXuZI pic.twitter.com/kbSNew1WWS— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) March 20, 2017
Please let me consume the big chicken so that I may absorb its great and terrible power pic.twitter.com/x3KYI6jMYA— Rohan's almond (@RJSalmond) March 20, 2017
*david attenborough voice* and here we see the big chicken reclining in its natural habitat pic.twitter.com/bdAEW79J0T— navneet alang (@navalang) March 20, 2017
