Monday Mixer: Kate McNamara gets her kicks, and Janelle Monáe heads for the stars

KC's Katherine McNamara, who plays Clary Fray on Freeform's "Shadowhunters," tweeted a short vid of herself working on her fight choreography last week. See it below.#FightlikeaFray @shadowhunterstv pic.twitter.com/3yWeMujDMh— Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) March 14, 2017//▪ Tough cast: "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins, who grew up in Lawrence, revealed on Twitter that boxer Ann Wolfe plays Artemis in the film. In the comics, Artemis is one of the Amazons' fiercest warriors and actually takes over the role of Wonder Woman for a time.The legend @AnnWolfeBoxing is our Artemis!! Who else should be one of the greatest warrior Amazons, but the best female boxer in history. https://t.co/RfQAF2YnxY— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 12, 2017//I love you @AnnWolfeBoxing. Still so honored we had the greatest on set, showing everyone how its done and modeling true bravery, every day. https://t.co/zHQhwJpURb— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 14, 2017//And, in case you missed it when it was released last week, here's the new trailer for the film, which is due in theaters June 2. ▪ Roster addition: Mark Strong of "Sherlock Holmes" and "Green Lantern" has joined the cast of "The Catcher Was a Spy," which stars KC's Paul Rudd. The film is an adaptation of Nicholas Dawifoff's non-fiction bestseller about moe Berg, a major league catcher who also was an agent for the pre-CIA agency OSS.▪ Space ranger: KCK singer and actress Janelle Monáe will appear on the next season of Neil DeGrasse Tyson's "StarTalk." Eurweb.com says the series will return this fall and also feature appearances by NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, director Ted Melfi, cyclist Lance Armstrong and conservationist Fabien Cousteau. More here.▪ Out of the weeds: The TV adaptation of "Sharp Objects," KC author Gillian Flynn's first novel, has added Elizabeth Perkins of "Weeds" to the cast. HBO is turning the book into an eight-episode series, directed by Jean-Marc Vallee, who is currently directing the premieum cable net's "Big Little Lies." No air date has been set.Amy Hill, who was featured on AMC's "Preacher," has joined the cast of Weekend report Gig guide▪ Rodney Crowell performs Thursday at Knuckleheads. Tickets are $29.50 through KnuckleheadsKC.com. ▪ Bryan Ferry performs Friday at the Uptown Theater. Tickets are $45-$69.50 through UptownTheater.com. ▪ Aaron Neville performs Saturday at the Ameristar Casino. Tickets are $45-$60 through Ameristar Casino. Stuff to do▪ The Heartland Men's Chorus performs "Identify" Saturday and Sunday at the Folly. Tickets are $15-$40 through HMCKC.org.▪ "A Raisin in the Sun" opens Friday at Spencer Theatre. Tickets are $25-$67 through KCRep.org.▪ "Fahrenheit 451" opens Saturday at the Lewis and Shirley White Theatre. Tickets are $11-$21 through TheJKC.org. New this week▪ Books: Megan Hart, "All the Lies We Tell"; Kate White, "The Secrets You Keep"; Lauren Grodstein, "Our Short History"; Patrick Downes, "Ten Miles One Way." More here.▪ Music: Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, "Souvenir"; James Blunt, "Afterlove"; Craig Finn, "We All Want the Same Things"; Trey Songz, "Tremaine the Album." More here.▪ Movies: "CHiPs"; "Life"; "Power Rangers"; "Wilson"; "Personal Shopper"; "The Last Word." More here.▪ Video: "Sing"; "Master of None: Season 1"; "Assassin's Creed"; "Live by Night." More here.
