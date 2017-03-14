Snoop Dogg video showing Trump ‘clown’ getting shot by toy gun spurs angry response

Snoop Dogg’s new music video has triggered outrage among Donald Trump supporters.
Fox News calls it a “sick stunt.”
Sen. Marco Rubio says Snoop “shouldn’t have done that.”
Trump fans are roasting the rap legend on Twitter, calling for a boycott of his music.
In the “Lavender” video, released Sunday on YouTube, Snoop points a toy gun at the head of a clown with an orange face wearing a suit and a long red tie.
The clown’s name is Ronald Klump.
When Snoop pulls the trigger a “bang” flag pops out.
“We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country so anything like that is really something people should be very careful about,” Rubio, a self-declared fan of hip-hop, told TMZ during a quick curbside interview at Reagan National Airport.
“People can disagree on policy. (But) we’ve gotta be very careful about that kind of thing, because (if) the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem. I’m not sure what Snoop was thinking. He should think about that.”
The video is set in an alternative United States inhabited by clowns. Clown-in-Chief Klump holds a press conference to announce the deportation of all “doggs” — a not-so-veiled jab at Trump’s travel ban.
In another scene, actor Michael Rapaport, in clown face, is pulled over by a clown cop for smoking while driving. After a misunderstanding the officer shoots Rapaport with a glitter gun and a bystander films the shooting with a cell phone.
The video’s director, Jesse Wellens, told Billboard the video was inspired by the death of Philando Castile, a black man shot and killed by a police officer in suburban St. Paul, Minn., last July.
The shooting, which happened after officer Jeronimo Yanez and another officer pulled Castile over for a broken tail light, was streamed live on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend. Her 4-year-old daughter sat in the backseat during the shooting.
Yanez, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and two other charges, is set to go to trial on May 30.
“I just had been seeing this go on in the world politically, and I actually was a cop for six years in the military, so I can kind of see it from the cop’s point of view too,” Wellens told Billboard.
“When I originally wrote the idea of the video, the video of (Castile) getting shot came out online and it was causing riots. We just kind of wanted to bring the clowns out, because it’s clownery — it’s ridiculous what’s happening.”
Snoop told Billboard the song wasn’t meant to be controversial. But there’s no hiding the political overtones, either.
Last summer Snoop and fellow rapper The Game led a peaceful march to the Los Angeles police department after the sniper shootings in Dallas sparked, in part, by Castile’s shooting.
Lyrics in the song express outrage over police brutality. Snoop told Billboard that he was “making a song that was not controversial but real — real to the voice of the people who don’t have a voice.”
He said he doesn’t “expect or look for a reaction” to his work.
“I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void,” he said.
“I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this (freaking) clown as president, and the (bleep) that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”
