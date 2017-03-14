Have you heard the one about Adele turning to bawdy stand-up when the power goes out?

Oh, that Adele.
She can sing like an angel and tell jokes that would make a nun blush.
That talent for being bawdy came in handy Monday night when, in the middle of a concert in Adelaide, Australia, the power went out.
Give her credit, though. She was quick on her feet.
“So we’re having a technical difficulty,” she told the crowd. “I’m not quite sure what it is. Shall I try and tell some jokes?
“Our power has gone out under the stage, so who knows how long we’re going to be doing this for.”
She went on.
“Shall I tell you my filthy joke despite all the children here? I need more applause than that because I might offend someone,” she said, according to NME music website.
If she offended anyone with what came out of her mouth next, no one complained. She even invited audience members to tell jokes, too.
The power has gone out underneath Adele's stage. #sapower pic.twitter.com/1OF3GgBbT4— Rebecca Morse (@RebeccaMorse10) March 13, 2017
And we're back on! After some bad jokes from the audience to kill time. pic.twitter.com/zMqiVXATKC— Rebecca Morse (@RebeccaMorse10) March 13, 2017
She also told the audience a secret: She is delivered to the round stage before the concert inside a big equipment box that is rolled to the stage right through the crowd, right past unsuspecting audience members.
Apparently Australian media had revealed her secret entrance — how she hunkers down inside the box with an iPad to keep her company — but Adele was relieved.
“Thank god the Australian press have outed me, because I’m not getting in that (freaking) box again,” she told the crowd.
“I’ve done 112 shows in that box, and it has been a nightmare. This time when I came out you all knew I was in it, I was scared. … I was frightened.”
Now that the secret’s out she can just walk out from her room and go “Oh hello, hello,” she joked.
She later revealed the night’s technical difficulties were caused when her revolving stage pulled out a plug.
“I’m sorry about the power cut tonight. You’ll never guess what it was? So you know the band’s stage starts revolving after a little while, well as the stage revolved it pulled the power plug out so all the instruments went off,” she told the audience.
“I won’t be revolving that stage again will I? Thank you for your patience with my absolutely useless banter and thank you for putting up with some terrible jokes.”
