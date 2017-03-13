British singer Ed Sheeran to guest star on ‘Game of Thrones’ in season 7

Here’s more good news for Ed Sheeran fans, who kicks off his 2017 North American tour at the Sprint Center on June 29.
The cat is officially out of the bag: Sheeran will guest star on his favorite show, “Game of Thrones,” in season 7.
Apparently, the 26-year-old British singer is something of a gift for show star Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the HBO hit.
“We knew that Maisie was a big fan of Ed Sheeran,” showrunner David Benioff said at South by Southwest in Austin on Sunday. “So for years we tried to get Ed on the show so we could surprise Maisie, and we finally did it.”
Rolling Stone, in its new cover story about Sheeran, notes that the young pop idol has been recently hanging out with younger members of the show’s cast.
But we have so many questions. Will we recognize him in his cameo? Will he sing?
The show has featured other musicians in cameos, including Coldplay drummer Will Champion, Snow Patrol vocalist Gary Lightbody, and the Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós, which performed on the show.
The BBC reports there’s no confirmation that Sheeran will perform or that we’ll even recognize him in his role.
He might be under super-heavy makeup like members of Georgia metal band Mastadon, who were unrecognizable to all but their most devoted fans when they appeared as zombie-like Wildlings. (The show’s executive producer Dan Weiss is a fan of the band.)
Surely Sheeran will be bloodied.
“It was such an incredible experience to be on set as extras for our collective favorite show ‘Game of Thrones’ and to be wildlings murdered and then brought back to life by White Walkers was beyond amazing,” Mastadon member Brann Dailor told Pitchfork about being on the show.
“I watched my best friends Brent and Bill, murdered right in front of me as I myself was stabbed in the stomach and had my throat slit multiple times, and I didn’t mind at all. It made me love being in Mastodon even more. We are more than privileged and honored to have been a part of one of the greatest stories ever told on film, and the catering wasn’t bad either.”
Many people say they’d like to be on the show, but “we tell them, ‘No, this is so boring, you’re gonna hate this. You’re going to be sitting around for 12 hours a day,’ ” Weiss told the SXSW audience Sunday.
He recalled how Sigur Rós lead singer Jónsi Birgisson wanted to leave the set before he finished his scenes for season 4. “He was so done with it,” Weiss said. “He was a super good sport.”
The show’s season 7 will only be six episodes long, Benioff and Weiss told the SXSW audiences. It premieres July 16.
Tickets for Sheeran’s Kansas City show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
