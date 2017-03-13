Monday Mixer: Jason Sudeikis tends bar, and how much Paul Rudd is too much?

Judd Apatow saw more of KC’s Paul Rudd than he wanted during the filming of “Anchorman.”
“(Rudd) would get very close to naked and sit in my director’s chair and take Polaroid pictures of himself ... and then leave the Polaroids (on the chair),” the directors said on New York’s 92Y. “I want to Instagram them and he’s like, ‘Don’t you dare!’”
▪ KC’s Jason Sudeikis tended bar in Austin following the South by Southwest premiere of his upcoming film “Colossal.” The U.K.’s Daily Mail has the photos here. The trailer to “Colossal” is below. The film is due in theaters April 7.
▪ KC’s Katherine McNamara tells Modeliste she never planned to be an actress.
“My initial plan was to go into finance,” the star of “Shadowhunters” said. “Economics was my passion and I wanted to become a financial analyst, CFO or ecnomomist. I gave (acting) a shot for kicks, fell in love and, well, the rest is history.”
▪ Patricia Clarkson has agreed to star in the HBO adaptation’s of KC author Gillian Flynn’s “Sharp Objects.”
Clarkson was featured in several episodes of HBO’s excellent “Six Feet Under.” She’ll play the mother of the lead character, played by Amy Adams.
“Sharp Objects” is slated to be an eight-episode miniseries for the premium cable channel.
▪ “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins, who grew up in Lawrence, says the Amazing Amazon is her Superman. Just not the “Man of Steel”/“Batman v Superman” Superman.
“She can’t be dark and angry and nasty,” she told Slashfilm. “I kept seeing that female heroes always had to be some alt character. They couldn’t just be the main lead. They had to be made more interesting somehow. And I was like, no, no, no, no, no. Not her. She’s just going to be Wonder Woman. She’s Wonder Woman. I love Wonder Woman. Let her be.”
Her vision of the character was that of a hero in a classic film.
“It ended up being very ‘Superman: The Movie,’” she said. “For me it’s ‘Casablanca’ a lot. And ‘Indiana Jones.’ It’s those three films.”
The film is due in theaters June 2.
[PICTURES] Grant filming The Flash (2/2). pic.twitter.com/Wl6c6pW97E— Snowbarry Source (@SB_TheSource) February 21, 2017
▪ The cast of WGN America’s “Scalped,” which is adapted from a comic book series by KC writer Jason Aaron, is shaping up.
Alex Beraz ( “Animal Kingdom,” “Suicide Squad”) “Gil Birmingham (“Hell or Highwater”), Irene Bedard (“Smoke Signals”) Chaske Spencer ( “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn”) and Lily Bloodstone are among the announced cast, made up mostly of Native American actors.
The series follows an undercover FBI agent rooting out crime on a American Indian reservation.
Aaron currently writes “The Mighty Thor,” “The Unworthy Thor” and “Doctor Strange” for Marvel Comics.
“Scalped” is scheduled to debut later this year.
▪ KC actor David Dastmalchian will play Abra Kadabra, an evil magician from the future, in the March 28 and May 9 episodes of The CW’s “The Flash.” Photos of Dastmalchian on set are here. The official synopsis for the March 28 episode is below, though it might make zero sense to anyone who hasn’t seen the show:
“The Flash (Grant Gustin) battles Abra Kadabra (guest star David Dastmalchian), a villain from Earth-19, who makes him a tempting offer – release him and Abra Kadara will reveal Savitar’s true identity. Desperate to save Iris (Candice Patton), Barry considers taking the deal but Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) breaches in to capture the villain for her own reasons and during the melee, Abra Kadabra manages to escape. Barry is furious that Gypsy interfered but Gypsy refuses to back down, forcing Cisco (Carlos Valdes) to take sides. Meanwhile, Julian (Tom Felton) is still a bit cold towards Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) but when she is severely injured in a battle with Gypsy, he rushes to her side. Nina Lopez-Corrado directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Brooke Roberts & David Kob.”
Dastmalchian also is featured in “The Belko Experiment,” due in theaters March 24.
▪ Actor and comedian Rob Riggle brought the family to Royals spring training. Read The Star’s Pete Grathoff’s account here.
▪ KCK native Ed Asner penned a letter to state lawmakers urging them not to bring back greyhound racing. Read The Star’s Jason Hancock and Hunter Woodall’s account here.
Weekend report
▪ The Star’s music writer, Timothy Finn, said Conor Oberst filled the Madrid theater on Friday night, giving a crowd of about 750 a hearty taste of music new and old. The full review is here.
▪ The Star’s film and theater correspondent Robert W. Butler says the Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Constellations” provides a glimpse of existence’s myriad possibilities. The full review is here.
▪ The Star’s classical correspondent Libby Hanssen wrote that DakhaBrakha captivated a full house in Polsky Theater on Friday night. Read her review here.
▪ You also should be able to read the review of Ben Folds’ performance with the Kansas City Symphony on Saturday here.
Gig guide
▪ Patti LaBelle performs Friday at Muriel Kauffman Theatre. Tickets are $49-$129 through KauffmanCenter.org.
▪ Ariana Grande performs Saturday at Sprint Center. Tickets are $29.95-$199.95 through SprintCenter.com.
▪ Dylan Scott performs Saturday at Kanza Hall. Tickets are $10 through OneBlockSouthKC.com.
Other stuff to do
▪ The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is at 11 a.m. Friday, and runs from Linwood at Broadway, going south along Broadway to 43rd Street. More at KCIrishParade.com.
▪ The Greater Kansas City Home Show is Friday through Sunday at Bartle Hall. Admission is $15 at the door. More at HomeShow.KCHBA.org.
▪ Sporting Kansas City plays San Jose at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park. Tickets are $35-$77 through SportingKC.com.
New this week
▪ Books: Catherine Coulter, “The Devil’s Triangle”; Danielle Paige, “The End of Oz”; Caite Dolan-Leach, “Dead Letters”; Chevy Stevens, “Never Let You Go”; Meg Howrey, “The Wanderers.” More here.
▪ Music: Spoon, “Hot Thoughts”; Pitbull, “Climate Change”; Conor Oberst,”Salutations”; Depeche Mode, “Spirit.” More here.
▪ Movies: “Beauty and the Beast”; “My Life as a Zucchini”; “The Sense of an Ending.”
▪ Video: “Passengers”; “Fences”; “Collateral Beauty”; “Elle.” More here.
