Don’t stand too close, boys and girls, because the afterburn of the rumor mill is red-hot today.
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly get married?
In what Brides magazine has dubbed a “Mona Lisa for the digital age,” Miley’s papa, Billy Ray Cyrus, dropped what many people believe is a hint that they did.
“I’m so happy ... you are happy @mileycyrus,” Billy Ray wrote with the photo, posted on Twitter and Instagram.
The image is a mind-bending picture-within-a-picture. The screen of a digital camera shows Miley smiling and wearing what looks like a white dress. A bridal gown, perhaps? Snow-capped mountains can be seen behind her.
Miley herself is reflected in the screen and appears to be taking a photo of it with a cell phone.
I'm so happy...you are happy @MileyCyrus. pic.twitter.com/LcDV2UvMmV— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 10, 2017
The way fans reacted you would have thought Billy Ray had posted a photo of himself walking his daughter down the aisle.
@billyraycyrus @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/f5GPrHK4TX— dudä ÷ (@kccdisaster) March 10, 2017
Billy Ray even retweeted some of the reactions. The universal one seemed to be: “Did Miley get married?! I NEED ANSWERS.”
@billyraycyrus Okay Billy, let's communicate.— Miley Cyrus News (@TeamCyrusHD) March 10, 2017
RT for wedding
Like for music video
RT & Like for just a regular photo(shoot)
Miley and the Australian actor have spent the last seven or so years dating, not dating, adopting dogs and dating again. They got engaged in 2012, called it off and have never officially pulled the trigger.
The two, who met on the set of their 2009 film, “The Last Song,” reportedly reconciled last year when Liam updgraded her original classic, Neil Lane diamond with something more fitting her alternative tastes.
“So when Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, shared a questionable image to Instagram and Twitter Thursday evening, rumors about secret nuptials naturally started to fly,” notes Brides.
To us, it looks like Miley took a photo of an outtake from a photo shoot and sent it to her daddy, who commented on how happy she looks in the pic.
But that’s just us. We’re not Cosmopolitan, which notes: “It’s worth noting Miley hasn’t posted on Instagram for a week, and she’s usually quite a regular poster. Meanwhile Liam hasn’t shared a post for two weeks — could they be laying low to avoid the paparazzi?”
Fans, too, are pulling apart every piece of that cryptic photo for clues.
Look! Those are the Himalayas in the background, one Instagram user guessed, suggesting a photo shoot.
The mountain range is in fans’ heads because Life & Style magazine reported two weeks ago that the couple plans to wed there this summer.
“Miley has a real hippie side and wants to embrace that rather than spending millions,” a source told Life & Style.
“She wants to focus on the spiritual side of marriage and is very interested in Hinduism, so she is looking at locations in Nepal, where Hinduism is a way of life.”
While anonymous insiders in tabloids are typically fabricated, “the Himalayan connection is too eerie to ignore,” writes Brides. “We’ll just have to wait for the final word from the pop star and the actor.”
And that hasn’t come yet from anyone. So calm yourselves, people.
