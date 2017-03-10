Actor Patrick Stewart showered with doggie kisses by rescued pit bull he is fostering

All those kisses. All that snuggling. Hanging out with him at the pool.
Could we be any more jealous of Ginger, the lucky pit bull that moved in with Patrick Stewart this week?
Nope.
Could we adore Patrick Stewart any more?
Nope.
The “X-Men” star made fans smile on Wednesday when he posted the news on Facebook that he and his wife, Sunny Ozell, are foster-parenting Ginger, who was rescued from a pit bull fighting ring.
The two clicked instantly, with Ginger washing Stewart’s face with fat, wet kisses when she arrived.
“Thank you for that, that was a very nice greeting,” Stewart said in the video.
All together now. Awwwwww.
“Thanks to @ASPCA and @WagsandWalks, @madameozell and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull! Meet Ginger. I’m in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbulls,” reads the caption with the video.
The two are getting along famously.
Our foster doggie Ginger is sleeping and snoring on our couch and I can honestly think of no greater compliment. @ASPCA @WagsandTails— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 9, 2017
Ginger is the first dog Stewart has had in more than 50 years, he told Conan O’Brien on the comedian’s late-night show Wednesday.
The last dog he owned had to be “put down,” he said.
“I have longed for this moment to come,” said Stewart, 76. “She is a female and it is (International) Women’s Day, so it is very important, and we are going to foster her.”
He said Ginger had been rescued from a dog fighting ring that was using her as a breeding dog. He invited anyone interested in adopting her to reach out to him through social media.
“Now, she is with us, but we are only fostering her,” he said. “We are looking for a permanent home for her.”
Hours after posting the video of Ginger’s arrival Stewart posted another of the two of them during “the swimming lesson that wasn’t.”
Stewart was sitting in the pool and Ginger, fighting temptation to jump in with him, stood on the deck instead and enthusiastically licked his bald head.
Yep. Jealous.
