‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Jade and Tanner Tolbert of KC are expecting a baby

Bachelor Nation just got bigger.
“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Jade and Tanner Tolbert, who live in the Kansas City area, are expecting a baby.
“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping,” Jade revealed on Twitter and Instagram. “We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!”
We're crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we've been keeping! We're absolutely head over heels in love already! @ttolbert05 pic.twitter.com/2SU0N3GnHn— Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) March 8, 2017
Tanner had fun with the news on Instagram, too.
“I’ll do every other duty if it means no poopy diapers!” Tanner joked to In Touch magazine, which did a photo shoot with the couple to announce the news.
“He works a lot, so I’ll gladly take on most of the responsibility. I’m naturally nurturing, and I just can’t wait to have our baby,” Jade said of her husband, known to work long hours as general sales manager at Legends Toyota.
Jade, who once considered working as a doula, told In Touch she’d like to have an at-home water birth if the pregnancy is low-risk. “But Tanner’s a little concerned,” she said.
Love happened quickly for Tanner, 29, who grew up in Overland Park, and Jade, 30, who within a few weeks’ time in 2015 met, fell in love and got engaged on “Bachelor in Paradise 2,” a spinoff of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”
Earlier, Tanner had competed on the Kaitlyn Bristowe season of “The Bachelorette,” and Jade was one of Chris Soules’ final four on “The Bachelor.”
They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They married in California in January 2016 in a ceremony ABC aired the next month on Valentine’s Day.
Their relationship hit the shoals of wedded bliss when they appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp” last year. After a lot of arguing and tears shed, Jade told Us Weekly the experience was “good” for them.
They found out Jade was pregnant after she took an at-home pregnancy test, they told In Touch. “Jade cried a little bit. I was just really excited,” Tanner said. The baby is due Sept. 14.
The two bought land in the Stilwell area last year to build a house, clearly with a future family on their minds.
“We bought four and a half acres out there because Jade wanted to have horses like she did growing up, and that’s our plan,” Tanner told Bustle last year.
They planned a four-bedroom home with five-and-a-half bathrooms and a man cave for possible “Bachelor” viewing parties.
“I will have a man cave down in the basement, hopefully. We will watch down there cause nothing says ‘man cave’ like watching ‘The Bachelor,’ right?” Tanner joked to Bustle.
At the time, Jade said she was working with an interior designer to create a scheme unlike the Kansas City style she described to Bustle as dark wood and dark walls.
“I want to really lighten it up and make it kind of Parisian,” she said. “So I want a white kitchen with lots of windows and natural light.”
She had hinted to Us Weekly at a “Bachelor” premiere event in Los Angeles in January that the couple had “babies on the mind.”
“We’re building a house, and it’s got a lot of room for children! I just turned 30 in December, so I’m ready,” the former Playboy model said. “I would love a baby in 2017.”
