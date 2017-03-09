Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dating. Would that be A-Lo or J-Rod?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are apparently an item now, and we just have one question.
Will it be A-Lo or J-Rod?
It’s not clear how long the two have been an item. Page Six reported Wednesday that they’ve been together “for a few months.”
But another source tells People magazine “they have been dating for a few weeks. She seems excited.
“He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”
The news comes as Rodriguez, who retired last August, accepted a job as a full-time MLB analyst with Fox Sports.
No word from either camp to confirm the dating news. (We honestly thought they’d dated before.)
“Shades of Blue” star Lopez, 47, was reportedly hanging out with singer Drake until just recently, though she denied the rumors to Trevor Noah on Monday night, saying, “Let me clear this up: I am not with Drake.”
Former New York Yankee Rodriguez, 41, ended a less-than-year-old relationship last month with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki.
His previous dating lineup included A-listers Madonna, Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.
Lopez, who has been married three times, is divorced from singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children, twins Max and Emme, 9.
Rodriguez also has two children, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. He has been married once.
