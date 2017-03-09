Stargazing

March 9, 2017 1:49 PM

Hillary Clinton lights up social media with a new haircut

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Hillary Clinton posted a Snapchat and gave a speech for International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

She encouraged women to keep fighting for themselves. “Stand up. Resist. Run for office. Be a champion,” she said on Snapchat.

Later, at the 16th anniversary of the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., she made brief but passionate remarks to a group of female leaders.

She said she’s been overwhelmed by the amount of public activism that’s erupted since the presidential election. “Never lose your optimism, your persistence and your resistance,” she challenged the largely female audience.

But something else caught attention on social media, and folks couldn’t stop talking about it: Clinton’s snappy new shorter haircut, with bangs.

Some reactions seemed to fall along party lines, given the nasty quips mixed in. (Surprised?)

Thumbs up:

Thumbs down:

Meh:

The lone voices in the Twitter wilderness:

“Overall, though, people seemed pretty excited to see a change to Clinton’s hair,” Elite Daily online news site wrote.

“We spent all of 2016 seeing her with a pretty similar cut, keeping the look consistent throughout the election. So this chop was definitely noticeable. And relatable.

“Because, well, we’ve all had those moments where we realize life isn’t going to turn out the way we wanted it to and we aren’t going to be the people we worked so hard to be because the American public decided to give that dream to an unqualified oaf of a white man instead and so the only solution is to completely change who we are and get a (blankety-blank) haircut, OK????? It’s fine.”

