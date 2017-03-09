Hillary Clinton lights up social media with a new haircut

Hillary Clinton posted a Snapchat and gave a speech for International Women’s Day on Wednesday.
She encouraged women to keep fighting for themselves. “Stand up. Resist. Run for office. Be a champion,” she said on Snapchat.
Later, at the 16th anniversary of the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., she made brief but passionate remarks to a group of female leaders.
She said she’s been overwhelmed by the amount of public activism that’s erupted since the presidential election. “Never lose your optimism, your persistence and your resistance,” she challenged the largely female audience.
But something else caught attention on social media, and folks couldn’t stop talking about it: Clinton’s snappy new shorter haircut, with bangs.
Hillary #Clinton has a new hair cut! I like. What do we think boys and girls? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mdwTUb9uta— Sam Willey️ (@SamWiseSW) March 9, 2017
"A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life" -Coco Chanelhttps://t.co/theWAa9ekV— em◡̈ (@emilyydoringg) March 9, 2017
Some reactions seemed to fall along party lines, given the nasty quips mixed in. (Surprised?)
Thumbs up:
Looks are futile as the mean nothing compared to brains, leadership, and courage... BUT. @HillaryClinton, girl, that hair is on point. #IWD pic.twitter.com/oTn3S1t2Rm— courtney (@CourtColl) March 9, 2017
Loving the hair @HillaryClinton ! You look so energized and beautiful. @ChelseaClinton your kids have a glam-ma! pic.twitter.com/sPtBzKUQ4e— Sonya (@suiteplat) March 9, 2017
I AM LIVING FOR @HillaryClinton 's new hair do! pic.twitter.com/puTpquWUC8— Kenz (@KenzieLeeK) March 9, 2017
@HillaryClinton WHEN DID YOU GET A NEW HAIR DO GIRL OMG YOU LOOK GOOD #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/ohQeM1tLKe— niño de la luna (@alexx_101) March 9, 2017
Thumbs down:
I'm sorry but @HillaryClinton hair cut looks like she has a lettuce on her head. But if she likes it, Carry on...— smittygrrl (@smittygrrl) March 9, 2017
Hair stylist: What you want?— the percolator (@grabmybutstick) March 9, 2017
Hillary: Give me that "I wanna speak with the manager"
Hair stylist: I got you fam pic.twitter.com/m2LVXwTxTq
Hillary's new haircut is on point. Ummmm pic.twitter.com/1RkKRa0NuI— Scott (@zthreescotty) March 9, 2017
RussiaHACKED Hillary's Hair! pic.twitter.com/EpjZwtQSEh— Kimwithpanache (@KimwithpanacheG) March 9, 2017
What the hell happened to Hillary Clinton's hair? Did she join a shoegaze band?— reverend weed (@abnormaldirt) March 9, 2017
@SWFLBeachBabe @POTUS @HillaryClinton @AGLynch who the hell cut her hair, Justin Bieber?— Edgar (@emendoza2427) March 9, 2017
Meh:
I miss Hillary's long hair pic.twitter.com/mmzts7nB50— HRC (@LiberalClinton) March 3, 2017
The lone voices in the Twitter wilderness:
So bothered people are talking about Hillary's hair. Stop reducing women to trivial. #feminist #HillaryClinton #haircut pic.twitter.com/yMQ0Ok0zRh— Meadow Sunshine (@meadow_sunshine) March 9, 2017
my most endearing quality is that i've never had an opinion on hillary clinton's hair— eve peyser (@evepeyser) March 9, 2017
“Overall, though, people seemed pretty excited to see a change to Clinton’s hair,” Elite Daily online news site wrote.
“We spent all of 2016 seeing her with a pretty similar cut, keeping the look consistent throughout the election. So this chop was definitely noticeable. And relatable.
“Because, well, we’ve all had those moments where we realize life isn’t going to turn out the way we wanted it to and we aren’t going to be the people we worked so hard to be because the American public decided to give that dream to an unqualified oaf of a white man instead and so the only solution is to completely change who we are and get a (blankety-blank) haircut, OK????? It’s fine.”
