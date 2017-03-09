Stargazing

March 9, 2017 12:29 PM

In a hair salon far, far away, this photo of Mark Hamill fired up the memes

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Yep, that’s Luke Skywalker at the hair salon, his head thatched with silvery foil.

The look on Mark Hamill’s face speaks volumes.

“Why am I here?”

He posted the photo on Monday, explaining he was having purple dye removed from his hair.

#DudeWheresYourDignity?

His words, not ours.

His fans immediately showered him with love.

Fans fired up their lightsabers — well, Photoshop — and let the memes fly.

The ammonia smell is strong with this one.

 

Yoda found his Paul Mitchell side.

 

Tauntauns dye their hair? Hmmm.

 

Chewie? Is that you?

 

Sorry, George. We like our money funny.

 

Sniff, sniff. We miss Carrie Fisher.

 

Related content

Stargazing

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

LeFou of 'Beauty and the Beast' in a scene with Gaston

View more video

Entertainment Videos