In a hair salon far, far away, this photo of Mark Hamill fired up the memes

Yep, that’s Luke Skywalker at the hair salon, his head thatched with silvery foil.
The look on Mark Hamill’s face speaks volumes.
“Why am I here?”
He posted the photo on Monday, explaining he was having purple dye removed from his hair.
#DudeWheresYourDignity?
His words, not ours.
Road to Recovery From the Perils of Purple Hair-Took me 3 dye jobs to get back to normal. #ACautionaryTale #HairDont #DudeWheresYourDignity? pic.twitter.com/k0SiPp5yvs— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 7, 2017
His fans immediately showered him with love.
@HamillHimself you start that way and then...one day they find you joining a UFO convention wearing a tin foil Star Destroyer hat! pic.twitter.com/SldCrzBa5R— Hamill That's Amore! (@Hamill_Italy) March 7, 2017
@HamillHimself If you wanna some help pic.twitter.com/amMoMjsGbJ— OS ULTIMOS JEDI (@meuluketavivo) March 7, 2017
@HamillHimself You will always be...ahem...dignified to me pic.twitter.com/CxovEj4eA8— I Dream Of Hamill (@IDreamOfHamill) March 7, 2017
Fans fired up their lightsabers — well, Photoshop — and let the memes fly.
The ammonia smell is strong with this one.
Yoda found his Paul Mitchell side.
Tauntauns dye their hair? Hmmm.
Chewie? Is that you?
Sorry, George. We like our money funny.
Sniff, sniff. We miss Carrie Fisher.
Comments