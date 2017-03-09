Is ‘Bachelor’ Juan Pablo Galavis finally ready to put a ring on someone’s finger?

Eeees this true?
Could Juan Pablo Galavis, one of the most scorned single guys in the history of “The Bachelor,” finally getting married?
Us Weekly reports the man allergic to marriage is close to proposing to his girlfriend Osmariel Villalobos, a Venezuelan TV host. The two reportedly have dated since last summer.
“Bachelor” fans will remember that Galavis infamously refused to propose to Kansas City’s Nikki Ferrell, his final-rose pick in Season 18.
(The other thing they remember about him? The former soccer player’s annoying habit of placating bachelorettes by saying “it’s OK,” which sounded like “eeees OK” because of his Venezuelan accent.)
After visiting Kansas City to meet Ferrell’s family, he had the 3.5-carat Neil Lane diamond all ready for the Children’s Mercy nurse.
But in the end he told her: “I’m not 100 percent sure I want to propose to you. But at the same time I’m 100 percent sure that I don’t want to let you go. I like you a lot. A lot.”
Then he wouldn’t say “I love you” to her in their “After the Final Rose” appearance. They dated for a few months before going their separate ways in October 2014.
His loss. Ferrell married Tyler Vanloo in October in a beautiful ceremony at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Kansas City.
One of her bridesmaids was Andi Dorfman, who competed alongside her for Galavis’ affections on “The Bachelor.” They both made it to the final three.
Dorfman, like many fans, did not hide her disdain for him.
Sources tell Us Weekly that Galavis, who has an 8-year-old daughter, has already picked out a ring for Villalobos.
“She’ll definitely say yes,” one source told the magazine. “They spend all their time together, and she gets along amazingly with his daughter. All of Juan’s family and friends love her. They have talked about marriage and both know it’s what they want.”
No word on whether the engagement ring is another Neil Lane sparkler.
His girlfriend better hope not. We all know what happened the last time he had one in his hands.
