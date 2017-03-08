‘Cash me ousside’ teen of many memes looks ... rather mild after a makeover

Thirteen-year-old Danielle Bregoli is not a shy girl, on this we can all agree.
She’s the meme generator who mouthed off to the audience on the “Dr. Phil” episode last year called “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime.”
(She was the “car-stealing, knife-wielding, twerking 13-year-old daughter.”)
When the audience turned on her, she now-famously challenged them to fight, saying, “cash me ousside, howbow dat.”
Loosely translated, that means “catch me outside and please teach me some manners.”
Danielle earned even more notoriety last month after she punched a fellow passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight out of Los Angeles. “She got her ass whooped by a f–ing 13-year-old ...” she boasted later on Instagram.
A few days later she and two girlfriends reportedly started a massive brawl outside a Lake Worth, Fla., bar, TMZ reported. Danielle disappeared before the cops showed up.
But lookie now.
Look who’s ready to star in another episode of “Dr. Phil,” this one called “I Was a Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Until I Bought Some New Makeup and Clothes.”
In recent days Danielle has shown off a new, softer side on Instagram, where she has 7.5 million followers and is known as “bhadbhabie.”
(Some media reported on Wednesday that her Instagram had been hacked, but it was unclear whether it was real or a publicity stunt.)
In Danielle’s new photos, smiles and model-pouts have replaced scowls. Her makeup and hair are less mall-rat.
She’s scooping up likes and positive comments by the thousands. Even media that have breathlessly followed her every notorious move since that “Dr. Phil” episode are applauding this new Danielle.
“Talk about a transformation,” gushed one Australian news outlet.
Well now. Howbow dat?
