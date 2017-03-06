Monday Mixer: ‘Wonder Woman’ star professes love for Lawrence director Patty Jenkins

Here’s our weekly look ahead at who’s coming to town, what cool stuff is in stores this week and what our local celebs are up to. Beware: This week’s column is extra geeky.
▪ A “Wonder”-ful friendship: Gal Gadot, star of the upcoming “Wonder Woman” movie, on Instagram last week professed her undying affection for the film’s director, Patty Jenkins, who grew up in Lawrence.
In case you’re wondering, Jenkins said the top photo in the post below is of the two of them are engaged in the delicate work of dislodging something from Gadot’s dog’s teeth.
“Wonder Woman” comes out June 2.
God damn , the love I have for this woman.. #pattyjenkins , you are my sister soul , the best partner to the unique , crazy, mind blowing ,amazing, WW journey , and the woman I share so much with.. woke up missing you! Can't wait to travel the world with you and share our work with everyone ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
▪ Bleached bad guy: KC actor, director and screenwriter David Dastmalchian is getting around in the comic book world.
He played a critical part in “The Dark Knight,” he was featured in “Ant-Man” and he brought back a bad guy in a recent episode of Fox’s “Gotham.”
Soon he’ll be seen in the CW’s “The Flash.”
He posted a photo of himself getting his hair bleached and reading a Flash comic book on Instagram, and the U.K.’s Daily Mail snapped an image of him on set (photos at the link). No word on what character he’s playing in “The Flash” or when his episode(s) will air.
Soon you can see Dastmalchian in the horror thriller “The Belko Experiment,” which opens March 17 in theaters.
▪ Who’s your daddy?: KC’s Rob Riggle set to star in a new single-dad comedy on ABC, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The untitled series centers on an intellectual but emotionally challenged dad who moves to Queens and forms a non-traditional family with residents in their building, the site says.
The show will be written by “Telenovelo” duo Dannah Phirman and Danielle Schneider.
▪ Strange writers: Comic book writer extraordinaire Jason Aaron, who lives in KC, has for the last several years written the comic adventures of Doctor Strange. He’s giving up that gig, and Marvel Comics has tapped another Kansas City comics creator to fill his shoes.
Dennis Hopeless, who has penned books featuring the X-Men and Spider-Woman, will be taking over with issue No. 21.
Aaron isn’t going anywhere. He’ll still be writing “The Unworthy Thor,” “The Mighty Thor,” among other books. And, if you’re geekily inclined, you should definitely pick up “The Goddamned,” a hyper-violent comic book version of the story of the Bible’s Cain and Noah.
.@HopelessDent is one of my best friends and favorite writers. I'm thrilled that he's taking over DR. STRANGE.— Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) February 21, 2017
Know that I will miss writing Doc Weirdo. But I am insanely excited about everything that lies ahead for me at Marvel.— Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) February 21, 2017
▪ Ooh, that smell: Principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre (and Kansas City native) Misty Copeland tells Allure she prefers men’s cologne to women’s perfume.
“I absolutely love men’s cologne,” she says. “Right now, I’m wearing Givenchy Gentlemen Only, but I also love Bleu de Chanel and Ralph Lauren Blue—the more musky scents. I’ve never been attracted to flowery-sweet.”
Copeland has a new book coming out this month: “Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger and More Graceful You.” It’s due in stores March 21.
▪ Awww alert: It wouldn’t be a Monday Mixer without adorable images of KC star Jason Sudeikis’ kids from fiancee Olivia Wilde’s Instagram account. Enjoy (dig the Spidey pajamas on Otis).
▪ In case it missed you: The Star’s Aaron Randle talked with Darnell Kirkwood, a KC native who recently landed a role on the CBS soap “The Young and the Restless.” Read it here.
▪ Blast from the past: Dread Central reports author Lee Gambin is working on a book detailing the making of the ’80s horror film “Cujo.”
The 1983 film adaptation of the Stephen King novel starred KC’s Dee Wallace and was a big horror hit.
Gambin’s book is called “Nope, Nothing to See Here: The Making of ‘Cujo’.”
St. Bernards were never viewed the same after the film, the trailer of which is below.
On the way
▪ Conor Oberst performs Friday at the Madrid. Tickets are $30 in advance through MadridTheatre.com.
▪ Singer/songwriter John Prine performs Saturday at the Midland theater. Tickets are $62.50-$72.50 through MidlandKC.com.
▪ Ben Folds performs with the Kansas City Symphony at the Kauffman Center on Saturday. Tickets are $50-$135 through KCSymphony.org.
Stuff to do
▪ The new Bloch Galleries open Saturday at the Nelson-Atkins Musem of Art. Admission is free. More at Nelson-Atkins.org.
▪ Quality Hill Playhouse opens “Unchained Melody” on Friday. Tickets are $35-$38 through QualityHillPlayhouse.com.
▪ Sporting Kansas City plays its 2017 home opener vs Dallas at 8 p.m., Saturday, at Children’s Mercy Park. Tickets are $40-$60 through SportingKC.com.
New this week
▪ Books: John C. Maxwell, “No Limits”; Patricia Briggs, “Silence Fallen”; Danielle Steel, “Dangerous Games”; Lily Collins, “Unfiltered”; Mary Jennings Hegar, “Shoot Like a Girl”; Nicola Yoon, “Everything Everything.” More here.
▪ Music: Tennis, “Yours Conditionally”; The Shins, “Heartworms”; Sir Was, “Digging a Tunnel”; Hurray for the Riff Raff, “The Navigator”; Bush, “Black and White Rainbows.” More here.
▪ Movies: “Kong: Skull Island”; “The Ottoman”; “Kedi.”
▪ Video: “Moana”; “Jackie”; “Incarnate”; “The Americans: Season 4.” More here.
▪ Games: “LEGO Worlds”; “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands.” More here.
