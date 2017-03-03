Movie theater pranks ‘Moonlight’ audience by playing ‘La La Land’ instead

Here’s further proof that it will take a long, long, long time before the Oscars live down that Best Picture fiasco from Sunday.
One movie theater in London decided to have some fun with the flub that had “La La Land” mistakenly announced as Best Picture instead of “Moonlight.”
A sold-out audience on Monday night had settled into its seats to watch “Moonlight” at the Rio, a single-screen community theater, according to Time Out London.
The lights dimmed.
Then “La La Land” began to play.
Theater management got lucky. The audience got the joke and applauded.
“It wasn’t the actual feature film, but a few seconds from a teaser trailer,” the manager of the theater told Time Out. “Then we shut it down and did a bit of fumbling to make it look like we made a mistake.”
The theater has extended its run of “Moonlight” and will show the Oscar-winning film for an extra week.
