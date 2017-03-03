It’s (another) girl for Bristol Palin and husband Dakota Meyer

Pregnant Bristol Palin announced on Thursday that she and husband Dakota Meyer are having a girl — the second daughter for the daughter of Alaska’s former governor, Sarah Palin.
She posted family photos to Instagram to announce that her husband and son, Tripp, are “officially outnumbered.”
Tripp, Palin’s 8-year-old son with former fiance, Levi Johnston, looked playfully pouty in one of the Instagram photos, holding a sign that read: “I wanted a boy.”
Palin, 26, and Meyer also have a 1-year-old daughter, Sailor Grace.
“We just found out the gender of our baby … and it’s a girl!!” Palin wrote on her blog Thursday.
They announced her pregnancy in December and she is due in the spring.
She and Meyer had a rocky start. They called off their April 2015 wedding, then weeks later Palin announced she was pregnant with Meyer’s baby, writing on her blog: “I do not want any lectures and I do not want any sympathy.”
She had Sailor Grace in December 2015. Then she and Meyer announced they were married in June 2016.
Palin wrote on her blog she’s in shock that she’s having another girl.
“I tried to not find out the gender. But when we went to the appointment, Dakota didn’t want to wait,” she wrote. “It’s really hard for one parent to know a big secret like that and the other to not know.
“Over the Super Bowl weekend, everyone was messing with me … telling me it was a boy!!
“I’ve always thought I’d have a boy since day one, so I was not hard to convince. After all the teasing, I finally caved. I had to know.”
She didn’t believe Meyer when he told her, “It’s a girl.”
“Guess how he eventually convinced me that it was true?” she wrote. “He showed me all his Etsy baby girl items he’d been secretly buying for our daughter.”
