Alec Baldwin is writing a ‘really tremendous’ book as Donald Trump

The first Donald Trump presidential memoir is coming later this year — but it’s not being written by the man signing all those executive orders in the Oval Office.
Alec Baldwin is writing it, in the persona of his now-famous “Saturday Night Live” impression of Trump. He’ll also read the audio book in his spot-on Trump voice.
Author Kurt Andersen, founding co-editor of Spy magazine, will co-write the book, called “You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.”
Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, will publish the book. The news comes the day after Penguin Random House announced it has signed a two-book deal with Barack and Michelle Obama.
Penguin calls the Baldwin book “a parody of a presidential memoir.” It’s scheduled for a November release.
Baldwin, in his yellow Trump wig and red Trump tie, appears on the book’s cover and back, where a quote from the “president” reads: “I have the best words, as everyone has said forever ... People are already claiming it’s maybe the truest book ever published.”
Andersen, host of the public radio show “Studio 360,” will take the lead in writing, reports The New York Times.
“We have that arrangement whereby he doesn’t put on the wig, I don’t open up a Word document,” Baldwin told the Times.
In 1988 Spy magazine infamously referred to the new leader of the free world as a “short-fingered vulgarian.”
The nickname set off the real estate tycoon, who threatened the magazine with lawsuits and once sent a copy of his book, “The Art of the Deal,” to Spy offices with his hand outlined in gold, according to The Huffington Post.
“I didn’t think this former hobby of mine would return with this ferocity,” Andersen told the Times.
