‘Moonlight’ stars strip down as the newest Calvin Klein underwear models

After this year the Academy might consider adding a category to the Oscars: best underwear models.
The men of “Moonlight” would have won it hands-down this year.
The day after the chaos at the end of Sunday night’s show where “Moonlight” went home with best picture, four of the movie’s male stars debuted as Calvin Klein underwear models.
Calvin Klein recruited the film’s male leads — Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes — to model underwear and T-shirts for the company’s spring 2017 men’s campaign.
The stars also wore Calvin Klein suits to the Oscars ceremony. So yes, Ali won his Oscar for best supporting actor wearing Calvin Klein.
“For these four phenomenal actors ... whose profoundly brave performances made Moonlight this year’s tour de force movie, finding their voice on-screen was just the beginning,” the company says on its website.
“With the attention and opportunities that will now come their way, Mahershala, Alex, Ashton and Trevante can properly announce themselves to the world. This is their time to step into the light.”
The company kept the photos age-appropriate, featuring 12-year-old Alex covered up in a T-shirt and 27-year-old Rhodes in a pair of tight briefs showing off his physique.
Ali, the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar, wears a crew neck T-shirt and cotton stretch trunks with jeans.
The company says the photos celebrate the “radical act” of “revealing oneself to another so candidly, so clearly, that it strikes a nerve.”
The campaign, dubbed “Revelation,” is featured on the Calvin Klein website.
“Even after the performance is over, I realize that you still have to service it,” Ali says in a statement on the company’s website.
“I’ll be in a coffee shop and someone will come up to me and just open a vein … telling me how this struck a nerve for them, what their experience was. And I really try to be present for that. I’m really thankful for that.”
