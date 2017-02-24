Shocks from David Cassidy and Beyonce, thrills from ‘Star Wars’ (in case you missed it)

SUNDAY: Hmmm. The big winners at the Writers Guild Awards: “Moonlight” and “Arrival.” The big loser: Donald Trump, as awards season continues to get all political. Consider it a warm-up to the Oscars.
MONDAY: Horrors! Sixty-six is too young: Former teen heartthrob David Cassidy reveals he has dementia.
TUESDAY: Huzzah! Disney unveils the first cast photo from the Han Solo “Star Wars” prequel. As directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said: “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.” Yup.
WEDNESDAY: Huzzah! Rihanna is named Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year. That’s a day after she landed her 30th Billboard Top 10 song — “Love on the Brain” — a feat achieved only by the Beatles and Madonna. As she’d say: “Work, work, work, work, work, work …”
THURSDAY: Hmmm. Citing doctors’ orders, Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, pulls out of Coachella this spring but says she will headline the music festival in 2018. Hey, tickets might be affordable now.
FRIDAY: Huzzah! “Get Out” has it all: horror, comedy, social commentary — and a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That should scare up a good audience.
