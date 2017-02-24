‘Dancing With the Stars’ reportedly seeks out Hillary Clinton, Simone Biles, Mr. T

Do they make sequined pantsuits?
Us Weekly reports that producers of ABC’s ballroom competition “Dancing With the Stars” have asked Hillary Clinton to compete in the upcoming season.
The show reportedly also asked former first lady Michelle Obama to compete. She said no, a source told the magazine.
Two people who said yes and will appear, according to Entertainment Tonight: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Mr. T.
Participants will be announced March 1 on “Good Morning America.” The new season begins March 21.
It would hardly be the first time the public has seen the former first lady/U.S. senator/secretary of state find a groove in public.
She danced cheek-to-cheek with her husband, Bill, at his first inauguation in 1993, then again four years later while wearing sequined Oscar de la Renta.
She was photographed dancing with him again in 2009 after they helped drop the New Year’s ball in Times Square.
In 2012, at a dinner hosted by South African foreign minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane in Johannesburg, she tore up the dance floor, reported The New York Daily News.
“Perhaps Hillary Clinton should be the secretary of rhythm,” suggested the tabloid, which asked a longtime New York dance teacher to assess Clinton’s dance moves.
Lou Brockman watched the video of Clinton shimmying her shoulders and shaking her hips and proclaimed: “I think she has excellent hip movement. I think that she has a little bit of that groove in her neck that gave it a little something extra.”
Dancing queen Ellen DeGeneres had a tougher time getting Clinton to dance in several appearances on her talk show. Then finally, during a visit to the show in 2015, Clinton sort of learned to do the Nae Nae.
She’s not the first person in her family to be approached by “Dancing With the Stars.” The show asked Bill Clinton to compete in 2011, he told Rachel Ray during an appearance on her show.
“I told them I didn’t have the time to train for it. You know you actually go out there and you train, you really work at it. So I had to pass. But I think it’s a hoot,” he laughed.
He also revealed that his wife wanted to take ballroom dancing lessons.
“Just last night, Hillary said to me ‘You know, when I’m not secretary of state anymore, we should go take dancing lessons.’ So we’ll start with the tango,” the former president said.
But alas, there will be no tangos or sequined costumes for Hillary Clinton.
US Weekly’s source says she turned down the “Dancing With the Stars” offer.
