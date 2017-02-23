KC makes‘Fixer Upper’ stars’ short list of cities if they were to leave Texas

So here’s the story about how, for a hot minute, people thought that the most famous residents of Waco, Texas — “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines — were pulling up stakes and moving.
During a KILZ Master Class and media tour of their Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco on Tuesday, they were asked: “If you had to move, what hometowns would be appealing?” and they rattled off a list of cities.
“From there how the story became twisted is anyone’s guess but by Wednesday afternoon national media from ‘The Today Show’ to Fox News were hinting the couple might leave the town that made them famous,” KWTX in Waco reported.
On Wednesday, Joanna sent out a tweet to reassure their neighbors that they are not going anywhere; Chip retweeted her.
Not sure how that got twisted but Waco is our home, we love it and we aren't going anywhere...— Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) February 22, 2017
But when they talked about other cities they would consider calling home, Kansas City made their short list — again.
“Waco is our meet in the middle spot: half big city, half tropical — maybe not,” Chip said. “We talk about it. We’ve been to Kansas City a lot recently and have just fallen in love with that community.
“Salt Lake, every time we go there it just kind of really inspires us, obviously New York City for Jo. There are a few cities across the country that we would possibly consider if Waco did not work out.”
This is hardly the first time the couple have expressed affection for Kansas City.
At last year’s Greater Kansas City Home Show at Bartle Hall, where the two attract huge, boisterous crowds of local fans, they talked about the charm of the city’s old and new architecture.
Chip also revealed he grew up a George Brett fan and rooted for the Royals during their recent postseason runs.
He’s apparently a college hoops fan, too. HGTV fans spotted him earlier this month at the KU-Baylor game in Allen Fieldhouse.
are you guys reading what I'm tweeting CHIP GAINES IS AT THE KU GAME! He's gonna shiplap Allen Fieldhouse before he leaves— Hannah Danielle (@sincerelyhannah) February 2, 2017
Meant to post this the other day, but I met HGTV's Chip Gaines at the KU game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uFsfyE9WFb— Mackenzie Tabares (@kenzie_tabares) February 5, 2017
