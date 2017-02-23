New ‘Left Shark’? Katy Perry backup dancer falls off stage

What is it with Katy Perry’s backup dancers?
First one of her dancers wearing a shark costume went rogue during her Super Bowl performance last year, improvising moves during “Teenage Dream” and becoming forever known as “Left Shark.”
Now this.
Perry performed at the 2017 Brit Awards on Wednesday. While she sang her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” a gaggle of dancers wearing boxy white-house costumes bopped around the stage.
They shuffled around two enormous skeleton props, which people recognized as a reference to Donald Trump (wearing a red tie) and British Prime Minister Theresa May (wearing a red suit).
ooooooooh pic.twitter.com/3SOytawubp— Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) February 22, 2017
But one of the dancers wearing a house costume got too close to the edge of the stage and fell right off into the crowd below.
Perry “literally brought the house down at the Brit Awards,” snarked those cheeky kids at Vanity Fair.
I'm crying the House fell off the stage #BRITs2017 #KatyPerryBRITS pic.twitter.com/LlknbQIbsi— Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) February 22, 2017
The White House falling off the stage during @katyperry's performance at the #BRITs is the meme we didn't know we needed #KatyPerryBRITS— ˗ˏˋ niki ˊˎ˗ (@NikiAlbon) February 22, 2017
No word on the condition of the backup dancer who took the spill.
Lefty Shark and fall-off-the-stage White House, def need to hang out. #KatyPerryBRITS @katyperry— Sarah Martin (@sarahamartin) February 23, 2017
