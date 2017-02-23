Stargazing

February 23, 2017 9:44 AM

New ‘Left Shark’? Katy Perry backup dancer falls off stage

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

What is it with Katy Perry’s backup dancers?

First one of her dancers wearing a shark costume went rogue during her Super Bowl performance last year, improvising moves during “Teenage Dream” and becoming forever known as “Left Shark.”

Now this.

Perry performed at the 2017 Brit Awards on Wednesday. While she sang her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” a gaggle of dancers wearing boxy white-house costumes bopped around the stage.

They shuffled around two enormous skeleton props, which people recognized as a reference to Donald Trump (wearing a red tie) and British Prime Minister Theresa May (wearing a red suit).

But one of the dancers wearing a house costume got too close to the edge of the stage and fell right off into the crowd below.

Perry “literally brought the house down at the Brit Awards,” snarked those cheeky kids at Vanity Fair.

No word on the condition of the backup dancer who took the spill.

Related content

Stargazing

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

View more video

Entertainment Videos