Monday Mixer: Eric Stonestreet hosts the ‘Shark Tank’-style ‘The Toy Box’

This spring, Piper grad and K-Stater Eric Stonestreet will host ABC’s “The Toy Box,” which is described as a “Shark Tank” for toys.
The Street reports contestants will try to convince a panel of kiddos that their invention is worthy of a contract with Mattel. The series is set to debut April 7.
X17Online grilled Stonestreet about the show as he was walking through Los Angeles International last fall. Watch the interview below.
▪ KC’s “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn is adapting a 1983 TV miniseries called “Widows” into a film to be directed by Steve McQueen, the Oscar-winning director of “12 Years a Slave.” Among the cast: Michelle Rodriguez, Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo.
Flynn also is still working on a TV adaptation of her novel, “Sharp Objects,” and a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train,” to be directed by David Fincher.
▪ You’re absolutely allowed an “Awww!” or two as you look the Instagram shots Olivia Wilde posted of her fiance, KC’s Jason Sudeikis, and their children last week on Valentine’s Day.
▪ Tipton, Mo., native David Koechner is among the stars in the rom-com “The Pre-Nup.” Also in the cast: Alice Eve, Emile Hirsch, Hugh Bonneville and Vanessa Hudgens.
▪ In case you’re wondering why KCK singer and actress Janelle Monáe decided to try acting, American Way mag has the answer.
“I allow the universe to rearrange and reinvent me,” she said. “I have had a gathering phase.”
So thereyou have it. Meanwhile, if you’ve always wanted to Monáe teach you how to tie a double-Windsor knot while making puppy dog noises, we’re glad to provide the following video, courtesy of Vanity Fair.
▪ If you’d like to bid on a pair of old, worn-out pointe shoes once worn and signed by KC native and American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland, you can find just such a thing at eBay right now. Be warned, though: Bidding started at $900. The auction ends today. More about the shoes, courtesy of the Washington Post, can be found here.
▪ KC native Don Cheadle says his pal George Clooney is going to be a terrible dad.
“We’re going to have to handle that for him. We’re going to take the kids,” Cheadle joked at the Grammy afterparty last week. “As soon as the kids come out, send them to us or they’re going to be ruined.”
Clooney’s wife, activist and attorney Amal Alamuddin Clooney, is expecting boy and girl twins later this year.
Weekend report
▪ In case you couldn’t make it to the Folk Alliance International Conference over the weekend, you can read reviews from music writer Timothy Finn and music correspondent Bill Brownlee on our music blog, Back to Rockville, here.
▪ And if you missed Sting’s intimate show at the Uptown last week, read Finn’s review here.
On the way
▪ The Randy Rogers Band performs Friday at the Uptown. Tickets are $20 through UptownTheater.com.
▪ KC’s Eddie Moore hosts his monthly Fresh to Def jam session Fresh with Adam & Kizzie on Friday at the Tank Room. Tickets are $7 through TheTankRoom.com.
▪ Valerie June performs Saturday at Knuckleheads. Tickets are $17.50 through KnuckleheadsKC.com.
Stuff to do
▪ The Western Farm Show is Friday-Sunday at the American Royal Center. Admission is $8. More at WesternFarmShow.com.
▪ Los Angeles contemporary dance troupe BodyTraffic comes to Yardley Hall on Saturday. Tickets are $21-$35 through JCCC.edu/TheSeries.
▪ Comedian Katt Williams performs at Municipal Auditorium on Saturday. Tickest are 54-$127 through Ticketmaster.com.
New this week
▪ Books: Christina Baker Kline, “A Piece of the World”; Yuval Noah Harari, “Homo Deus”; James Patterson, “Humans, Bow Down”; V.E. Schwab, “A Conjuring of Light.” More here.
▪ Music: Old 97’s, “Graveyard Whistling”; Ne-Hi, “Offers”; Rhiannon Giddens, “Freedom Highway”; Dirty Projectors, “Dirty Projectors”; Clap Your Yands Say Yeah, “The Tourist.” More here.
▪ Video: “Manchester by the Sea”; “Hacksaw Ridge”; “Nocturnal Animals”; “Bad Santa 2.” More here.
▪ Games: “Halo Wars 2”; “Berzerk and the Band of the Hawk.” More here.
▪ Movies: “Get Out”; “The Girl With All the Gifts”; “I Am Not Your Negro.”
Vote in our alternative Oscar poll
Once again we present our alternative Oscar poll, where we ask you to vote on the big Academy Awards races plus a few unusual categories of our own. Like the best body of work by a Kansas Citian in 2016 (our local celebs were busy!). Or the best collection of animals. Or the most unnecessary sequel. Vote here. The Academy Awards are at 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, on ABC.
David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese
Comments